In 2005, when CBS’s hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother first aired, the world was a very different place.

With a fresh cast that made up of what are now some of Hollywood’s biggest names, from Neil Patrick Harris to Marvel’s Cobie Smulders, the light-hearted comedy series about love, friendship and life’s mishaps set in noughties New York captured the hearts of millions of fans across the world.

And now, as with all our nostalgic favourites, from Sex And The City to Sabrina The Teenage Witch, it’s getting the revival treatment courtesy of Hulu, in a series that’s being considered a sequel, aptly named How I Met Your Father.