Projection at play

That, however, doesn’t quite answer why fans are willing to do all this publicly. And the answer actually has more to do with us than the celebrity. “In a public trial, where we do not actually know the people, there is more room to project, transfer and idealise,” explains Aaron Balick, psychotherapist and author of The Psychodynamics Of Social Networking. “The people in the trial serve as placeholders for our own ideas and fantasies.”

In other words, it is possible, in an effort to freeze in time the swoon-worthy Depp of their teenage fantasies or the cheeky-chap swashbuckler beloved of their childhood, that Depp’s fans are ignoring compelling evidence right in front of them. “It is easier to see the world in black and white than in a more nuanced way,” Balick explains. “That way, we get to keep our heroes and villains, without seeing the larger, more complex reality. When reality threatens the way we want to see the world, we either have to give up the idea and experience a sense of loss, or double down and see the world irrationally – which preserves the hero but distorts the truth.”

There could be another factor at play, where our opinions are being influenced by what we're seeing on social media. Depp and his team took a gamble when deciding to share some of the unsavoury truths about his life with the world. But perhaps, like Balick, they understood the power of the public desire to see the world in black and white. Plus, perhaps they could have had an insurance plan; a surefire way to nudge the public feeling in the right direction. "In Heard's [US] counterclaim, she accuses Depp of a highly funded, coordinated online harassment campaign, and that he's paying people to say these things online," legal journalist Lucia Osborne-Crowley points out.

Back in 2020, during the UK trial, cyber analysts Bit Sentinel found around 6,000 fake accounts leveraging a targeted smear campaign against Heard. Individual accounts were found to be tweeting up to 30 times in a ten-minute period, claiming Heard was an “abuser”, “gold-digger” and a “slut”. The deputy CEO of Bit Sentinel described it as “one of the most sophisticated online targeted attacks we had seen”. Johnny Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldham has publicly denied that he or Depp is behind this.

This can lead to a form of ‘groupthink’. Just as a certain ex-president emboldened Joe Public to say all kinds of previously unspeakable things around race and gender, perhaps something similar is happening with this trial and the #MeToo movement. “The narrative of the misunderstood man who has been labelled an abuser has resonated with a subgroup of media consumers who think there is an unfair balance of blame for the man,” says Stever. “The truth then gets lost in the phenomenon of this being memed to death. The co-creation of meaning through media is at the heart of this kind of thing.”