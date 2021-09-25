Get ready for some serious nostalgia. Prime Video have announced the latest TV horror series coming to our screens – and somehow making the blood-thirsty 1990s gore we know and love edgy.

Featuring a breakout cast of relatively unknown actors, I Know What You Did Last Summer will undoubtedly modernise the bloody original that helped launch the likes of Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr into Hollywood, while promising to honour the same chilling premise. “Everyone is guilty. No one is safe” the series’ ominous strapline promises.

I Know What You Did Last Summer will be dialling up all the slasher tropes we know and love

As the official synopsis reads: “One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town – and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”

Watch the trailer for Amazon Prime’s I Know What You Did Last Summer

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, the series will be based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the inspiration for the iconic 1997 slasher film. Goodman is somewhat of a teen drama dignitary, having come up on Gossip Girl before writing for shows like Outsiders and Preacher. So what can we expect?

The trailer does a great job of setting the scene, playing heavily into the trope of the privileged, self-absorbed teenager who finds themselves on the receiving end of a big reality check. Indeed, it opens with shots of a wild post-graduation party very reminiscent of the constant soirees the Upper East Siders of Gossip Girl would find themselves invited to. But there’s definitely something darker at play.

The group quickly find their actions catching up with them

That tension is confirmed in the following shot, which sees the group driving down a badly lit road, before spinning their car out. The next thing we know, they’re standing in the middle of the road in various states of disbelief. “This cannot be happening,” one of the group speaks, confirming the action that will begin an unstoppable chain of events. From there on, their seemingly Instagram-perfect lives begin to take a turn. While they swear no one saw them that night and whoever did couldn’t ever “prove anything,” it becomes clear that someone did – and they’re intent on making them pay.

Coming from one of the writer's of Gossip Girl, the early 2000s influence on the series is very clear

But as the truth begins to unravel, so does their friendship. With suspicions growing and bodies piling up, they have to decide whether to stick together or risk going it alone. Ominous lipstick mirror writing, bloodied walls and shower, a growing suspicion of everyone in the group; this series knows what it is and it’s executing it to perfection, with just the right amount of camp and irony. From the two minute clip, we are absolutely expecting slick vibes, outlandish twists and more than one self-obsessed character who we can’t help but feel will get what is coming to them. We don’t think there’s a much more perfect teen slasher recipe than that.

When will I Know What You Did Last Summer be available to watch?

The first four episodes will premiere on Prime Video on 15 October, with new episodes airing each following Friday.

