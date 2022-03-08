The more I looked into dream work, the more it seemed like a whole lot of the entertainment industry was into it.

And so I was intrigued to try it for myself. I got in touch with New York-based dream work practitioner Cara Liguori and arranged a session. Cara practises something called natural dreamwork, which claims it can be used to “actualise self-healing” and “break the spell of outdated conditioning”. I asked to focus on reigniting a sense of creativity, which I learnt was not an unusual request. Her clients are mostly artistic types – actors, writers and directors who she works with over long periods of time during weekly or biweekly sessions.

One dream can remain the subject of many sessions until they reach an ‘a-ha’ moment of breakthrough and understanding, building week-on-week. The point, she explains, is to explore “the archetypes, images and encounters you dream [which are there to] guide you through portals of feeling, illuminate your habits and teach you to heal old wounds”. I was enthralled.