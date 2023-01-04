Serving the rich and famous is unsurprisingly big business. In 2021, the global luxury hotel market was valued at $93.4 billion, with the market expected to grow to $238.4 billion by 2030. But in a world where such excess is so commonplace, how is true luxury even defined?

In hospitality, it is increasingly defined as “a focus on authenticity, establishing real one-on-one relationships and the importance of service and personalisation”, according to a report on the future of luxury travel by Horwath HTL, the world’s largest and most experienced hospitality consulting brand.

Naturally, the Covid-19 pandemic had a hugely damaging impact on the global hotel industry, with occupancy rates falling by over 30%. But as of this year, London has found itself in the middle of a luxury hotel boom. According to Bloomberg, more than 10,000 new hotel rooms have come online since the pandemic started, almost half of which are at premium price points.

The swift and strong recovery of the UK’s hospitality sector only proves that while the cost of living crisis is impacting millions within the country, the 1% are still enjoying the lifestyle satirised and skewered in The White Lotus. But just as in the series, this post-pandemic boom has had the biggest impact on hotel staff.

Pali*, 32, spent a year working at a five-star resort in New Zealand, where she says that the enjoyment and fulfilment of guests was “prioritised over staff wellbeing”. “We were completely worked to the bone,” she says, describing days which started at five in the morning and ended after 4pm with not even a 30-minute break in between.

In New Zealand, the Employment Relations Act dictates that for individuals working more than eight hours, they must legally receive two 30-minute meal breaks and three 10-minute rest breaks within that time. While in the UK, all employees across sectors have the right to an uninterrupted break of at least 20 minutes if they work more than six hours in a day. Within the hospitality industry, regulations enshrined in law in 2003 give workers the right to 11 hours of rest a day between shifts and one day off each week.

“I’d be so tired that I would trip over things by the time I was able to go home,” Pali continues. “It was quite hard to accept that we would be slaving away serving guests but the hotel management would have no remorse for how it might be impacting us. It got to a point where I just couldn’t keep going.”