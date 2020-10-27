Did you know that coercive control has been illegal in England since 2015?

And before you answer that maybe ask yourself if you really know what coercive control means, and if you would be able to identify it you saw it happening to you, a family member or friend?

This is the crux of a small scale but telling social experiment carried out by journalist and presenter Ellie Flynn in the new BBC Three programme, Is This Coercive Control?

For her experiment, Flynn gathers a diverse group of 20 young people aged 18-30 to test if they understand what constitutes coercive control. Her method is simple, the young people are divided into groups (based on their gender) and they are shown a dramatisation which they take breaks from to discuss at intervals.