Warning: contains mild spoilers for episode one of ITV’s The Sister

When we first meet our anti hero Nathan (Russell Tovey) he’s in dire straits. Alone, in a dimly lit room, necking a bottle of vodka neat and ready to ingest a large handful of pills — things aren’t looking good until suddenly, a name he hears triggers an immediate, visceral reaction. The name is Elise (played by Simone Ashley), and the moment that halts Nathan’s suicide is a heart wrenching plea on the evening news from the missing Elise’s family. Mother and father sit to the left and right; in the centre, pleading for anyone who knows what happened to come forward is her sister – the sister.

This appeal for information about the mysterious disappearance of a beautiful, vivacious young woman who vanished one night after a New Year’s Eve party makes Nathan abort his plan to end his life. Then we take the first of many time leaps in this just-in-time-for-Halloween ITV thriller and fast forward seven years to Nathan, alone again, but this time in a very fancy suburban home, wearing (and drinking) burgundy. Things seem to have changed for the better but how?

Before you can even begin to surmise about Nathan’s past, it turns up at the door, in the form of a lank-haired Fagan-esque character called Bob (Bertie Carvel), whose bad posture is matched only by his bad timing. He rings the doorbell on a dark, wet night and informs Nathan that a swanky new development (hidden message about the ills of gentrifications alert!) threatens to unearth their not so deep dark secret, the body of the Elise. And with that Nathan’s fragile suburban bubble bursts and so begins our wincingly tense is-it-a-thriller-or-is-it-a-horror suspense fest.