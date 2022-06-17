Once in a while, a TV series comes along where the announcement alone is enough to convince you of its pedigree. From the on-screen talent and the behind-the-scenes crew to the snippets of the storyline, the immediate sense of excitement in your stomach is confirmation that you’ll be reserving every Sunday night for the release of a new episode. ITV’s new London-set three-part drama You & Me looks to be no exception. A quintessentially modern love story shot through with the twists, turns and surprises of a gripping thriller, it explores what it means to find love, lose love, and try to love once again.

You may also like ITV’s Nolly: get the first look at Helena Bonham Carter as soap opera legend Noele Gordon in Russell T Davies’ new period drama

Told over two separate timelines across the three episodes, You & Me reveals, chapter by chapter, the tragedies that have shaped the lives of three individuals: Ben, Emma and Jess. Ben, a young northerner in London, finds his life changed forever when catastrophe strikes on the happiest day of his life. Emma, meanwhile, is a rising theatre star who hides tragedy behind her success. And Jess is a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she’s running to catch a bus. As the “then” gives way to the “now”, a chance encounter leads their lives (and the lives of their loved ones) to collide. As they find themselves offered a second chance at love, will they take it – or will the past hold them back?

ITV's You & Me: Jess (Sophia Brown) and Ben (Harry Lawtey)

The drama, which is billed as a fresh take on the much-loved British romcom, comes from screenwriter Jamie Davis, with the Bafta-winning Tom Vaughan (Doctor Foster, Press, Screw) set to direct. Dominic Treadwell-Collins (A Very English Scandal, Holding, EastEnders) and Alexander Lamb (We Hunt Together, The Bay, Ackley Bridge) serve as executive producers, alongside the mighty Russell T Davies (It’s A Sin, Doctor Who, Years And Years, Queer As Folk, A Very English Scandal).

Stylist can today exclusively reveal a first glimpse of the cast on set for the series, which has begun filming on location in south-east London – and there are plenty of recognisable faces.

ITV's You & Me: Emma (Jessica Barden)

Taking the lead roles are Harry Lawtey (Industry, The Pale Blue Eye) as Ben, Jessica Barden (The End Of The F***ing World, Far From The Madding Crowd) as Emma, and newcomer Sophia Brown (Giri/Haji, The Witcher: Blood Origin) as Jess. Also featured in the cast are Julie Hesmondhalgh (Coronation Street, Broadchurch) as Ben’s mum Linda, Andi Osho (Stay Close, Good Omens) as Jess’s mum Pam, award-winning stage star Janie Dee (Crashing, Me And Orson Welles) as Emma’s mum Hannah, with Lily Newmark (Sex Education, Solo: A Star Wars Story) playing Emma’s sister Joey. A compelling exploration of love in all its forms, You & Me looks set to reinvigorate the genre with its contemporary attitudes and modern struggles. “It is more than just a love story,” reads the official synopsis. “It is also a story about love […] about finding love when you least expect it, about losing it, about parental and sibling love, about sex and friendship, about the difficult decisions we must all make in the name of love, and the often searingly painful cost of love.”

ITV's You & Me: Julie Hesmondhalgh plays Ben's mum Linda

“It’s a real privilege to be trusted with Ben’s story,” commented Harry Lawtey. “You & Me is a brilliant, contemporary look at what it means to love. It’s about hope, heartache and that tendency for life to move a little faster than you’re able to keep up. Working alongside Sophia, Jess and this great crew is a joy – I can’t wait to share what we’ve made.” “I feel so lucky to be working with so many talented and iconic people,” said Jessica Barden. “The type of story we are telling is what the British film and TV industry does best, and I can’t wait for people to see the show!” “I’m thrilled to be working alongside the brilliant Jess and Harry to help bring Jamie’s beautiful scripts to life,” added Sophia Brown. “I fell in love with the characters so quickly – at every turn they made me laugh, then made me cry. What makes the project so special is how swiftly we capture the intricacy of life - how delicate love, loss, friendship and parenthood are in the modern world.” You & Me will premiere on ITV’s brand new, free streaming service ITVX in 2023, before transferring to linear transmission months later.