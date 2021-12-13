Earlier in September, nearly eighteen months later than originally planned, Daniel Craig’s final outing as Ian Fleming’s secret agent James Bond finally hit the big screen. With diverse casting, positive gender representation and a script polish from Phoebe Waller-Bridge , the conventions of the 007 formula in No Time To Die were definitely shaken up for the better, leaving everyone wondering if new agent Nomi ( Lashana Lynch ) might be taking on the famous numeric mantle.

According to Barbara Broccoli, the producer of the Bond series, however, the new James Bond definitely won’t be a woman.

During an appearance on the Girls On Film podcast, the producer explained that Bond will stay as a man in forthcoming features, owing to the importance of writing new roles for women.

“I don’t think that we should be making films where women are playing men,” she explained. “I think we should be making more films about women.”

But while Broccoli ruled out a gender-switched Bond, she did seem open to the idea that the lead character could potentially identify as non-binary in the future; a term for people whose gender identity doesn’t sit comfortably with ‘man’ or ‘woman’, and who usually use “they” or “them” pronouns.

When asked about the prospect of a non-binary 007 later down the line, Broccoli seemed refreshingly open to the possibility.

“Who knows, I think it’s open, you know?” she replied. “We just have to find the right actor.”