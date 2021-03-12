As you’ve no doubt guessed by now, we’re busily counting down the days until Jamie Dornan’s new mystery-thriller series, The Tourist, finally premieres on BBC One. The hugely anticipated TV show sees a British man (Dornan) wake up in an Australian hospital with extreme amnesia. He doesn’t know his name, and he can’t remember anything about his past. So, when he finds himself being hunted by a string of shadowy figures, all our nameless hero can do is disappear into the unforgiving outback in a desperate bid to outrun them.

Of course, we’re going to have to wait a very long time before The Tourist hits our TV screens; casting is still in progress and production isn’t due to begin until late this spring, so we imagine it’ll be a winter 2021 premiere at the very earliest – if not the early half of 2022. In the meantime, though, there are plenty of films and TV shows starring the inimitable Dornan that you can stream via Netflix or Amazon Prime Video right now. Here’s just a few of our favourites… The Fall

The Fall centres on Dornan’s Paul Spector, a disarmingly handsome serial killer who’s been targeting the young women of Belfast. When leading detective (Gillian Anderson) enters the fray, though, she is utterly determined to find out who is breaking, entering and killing with intent – prompting one of the most darkly addictive cat-and-mouse hunts ever seen on telly. The Fall is now streaming on Netflix. Fifty Shades Of Grey Whether you love or hate this adaptation of EL James’ bestselling tome, Fifty Shades Of Grey, there’s no denying that the BDSM-obsessed Christian Grey is arguably one of Dornan’s most famous roles to date. Fifty Shades Of Grey is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. New Worlds

Set during the turbulent Restoration period of the 1600s, this historical drama series sees Dornan take on the role of idealistic renegade Abe Goffe. Absolutely determined to fight the good fight and turn England into a true republic, though, it’s not long before our dashing outlaw finds himself falling for the privileged and innocent Beth (Freya Mavor) – and, just like that, his world is changed forever. New Worlds is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Once Upon A Time Set in the fictional seaside town of Storybrooke, Maine, this long-running magical series is all about fairy-tale characters who are trapped in the real world with no recollection of their storied pasts. And, yeah, Dornan makes a dual appearance as the town’s sheriff and the same rugged huntsman (raised by wolves, no less) who was ordered to kill Snow White and cut out her heart. Gulp. Once Upon A Time is now streaming on Netflix. A Private War

Rosamund Pike (pictured here with co-star Jamie Dornan) shines in A Private War.

Rosamund Pike’s powerhouse performance may steal the show here, but A Private War is still one of the more brilliant titles on Dornan’s CV. A gritty and raw character drama about Sunday Times’ Marie Colvin, it examines the enormous sacrifices required of journalists on the front lines. A Private War is now streaming on Netflix. Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar Barb And Star Go to Vista Del Mar tells the story of two best friends who embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time ever and go on a holiday to Florida. It promises laughter, tears, an evil villain who plots to kill everyone in town, and Dornan in a Hawaiian shirt. Which he, at one point, rips from his body. Obviously.

Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Marie Antoinette

Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst’s electrifying Marie Antoinette focuses on the doomed queen’s adolescence, her penchant for all things luxury, and her passionate love affair with Count Axel von Fersen – who is, you guessed it, portrayed by Dornan. Marie Antoinette is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Endings, Beginnings In this earnest romance, Shailene Woodley’s Daph – still reeling from a traumatic breakup – finds herself single, jobless, and living in her sister’s pool house. Her luck changes, though, when she meets not just one, but two ridiculously handsome men at a party; Dornan’s soulful Jack, and Sebastian Stan’s bad boy Frank. Which will she choose? Endings, Beginnings is now streaming on Netflix.

