One of Britain’s most acclaimed actors, Jane Horrocks is best known for her roles in films Little Voice and Life Is Sweet. And, of course, perhaps most notably, her portrayal of eccentric secretary Bubble in sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

The role, alongside Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, made her a known name in many households and throughout her career, she’s been nominated for both Bafta and Golden Globe awards.

Horrocks spoke of her frustrations with seeing the same faces at the helm of major TV series during an event in Brighton over the weekend.