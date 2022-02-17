He’s never been shy about giving his opinion

Whether you agree or disagree (and there are some things I’ve certainly disagreed on) Kanye has never been quiet with his opinions, whether he is sharing them on a large stage, a televised interview, or riding around in a car like he was in this documentary.

When discussing his desire to be successful, he is quick to call out certain people’s mentalities and why he is different, stating: “I might be living your American dream but I’m nowhere near mine. I have aspirations, I have big dreams.”

“I know people that are mad at me that I would give them a beat for free,” he says. “Think about it, that mentality man. N*ggas got that 40 acres and a mule complex, feel like the world owes them something because they never had anything.

“Just grind and work for your shit. Like me, I wasn’t born with no silver spoon in my mouth.”

He also mentions how different he is from others when talking about making his album and defiantly says that he isn’t going to be anyone but himself.

“I’m not gonna rap to you like I’m gonna take your life because that’s what’s hot or what’s industry-ready. I don’t give a fuck about the industry. What you need to understand is when I do this album, it’s gonna be the realest shit you’ve ever heard,” he declares.

“I’m gonna do my album the way I wanna do it.”

Watching the first episode of Jeen-Yuhs, it’s easy to see a young, hungry and eager Kanye pursuing his dreams and to feel inspired – and for some, to feel sad given the trajectory of his life, which has seen many who once loved Kanye look at him now with disappointment.