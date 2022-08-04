Naturally, Coolidge was perplexed by the request.

“I said to my agent, what do you mean, audition?” she recalled. “It’s not a straight offer?”

Coolidge’s agent then repeated the request, clarifying that the theatre wanted her to fly to London to audition for a part she had already played.

“My agent said, ‘I think they just want to see if you can sing and dance,’” she explained.

Coolidge remained unimpressed by the audacious request and promptly shut it down.

“Look, if I got up onstage and farted, and that’s all I did, it would still be the lady from the movie!”