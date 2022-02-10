As Jennifer Lopez returns to the romcom genre in the upcoming movie Marry Me, take a look back at her best roles throughout the years.
She’s a triple threat who’s been pulling off chart-topping albums, epic choreography and riveting silver screen performances ever since she burst onto the scene 25 years ago. But while Jennifer Lopez recently returned to the spotlight with a career-defining spin around a stripper pole in the 2019 movie Hustlers, Jenny from the Block will always be, in our eyes, the queen of romantic comedies.
This year, the Bronx superstar is making a return to the genre in Marry Me, which tells the the heartwarming story of a famous Latin pop star (Lopez) who elects to marry a random stranger (Owen Wilson) in the crowd after learning that her fiance (Maluma) has been having an affair behind her back.
Ahead of the movie’s release in time for Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up five of JLo’s best performances that prove why she’s the undisputed patron saint of romcoms.
The Wedding Planner (2001)
Maid In Manhattan (2002)
Merely one year after the success of The Wedding Planner, JLo went full steam ahead with a classic Cinderella love story that became the number one film in the US at the same time as her second studio album, J.Lo, became number one in the charts. In Maid In Manhattan, she plays a lowly cleaner named Marisa who is mistaken for a guest at a glamorous hotel by a wealthy senatorial candidate, Chris Marshall (Ralph Fiennes). The pair are worlds apart, obviously, and Marisa has to go to some lengths to keep up appearances before the rags-to-riches romance comes good. Look out for star turns for Natasha Richardson, Stanley Tucci and Bob Hoskins, too.
Shall We Dance? (2004)
Thanks to JLo’s smash hit Shall We Dance?, the song everyone was listening to on repeat in 2004 was undoubtedly The Pussycat Dolls’ cover of the Dean Martin classic Sway. The film follows lawyer John Clark (played by Richard Gere), who decides to take up ballroom dancing after passing a dance studio on his commute home and spotting a beautiful dance instructor, Paulina (JLo). The pair create some serious chemistry, and John even decides to enter a dance competition. If only the whole thing wasn’t a secret to his wife, Beverly (Susan Sarandon).
Monster-In-Law (2005)
What To Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)
Inspired by the 1984 New York Times bestseller of the same name, What To Expect When You’re Expecting follows five couples whose intertwined lives are turned upside down by the challenges of impending parenthood. JLo plays Holly, a dolphin photographer who is prepared to travel the globe to adopt a child, but her husband Alex isn’t so sure, and tries to quiet his panic by attending a “dudes” support group, where new fathers get to tell it like it really is. It’s hilarious and heartfelt, and features allsorts of fun appearances from the likes of Cameron Diaz, Elizabeth Banks and Anna Kendrick.
Image: Columbia/Getty
Christobel Hastings
Christobel Hastings is Stylist's Entertainment Editor whose specialist interests include pop culture, LGBTQ+ identity and lore.