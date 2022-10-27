“Life is stranger than fiction”: Jessica Chastain on her chilling new Netflix drama The Good Nurse
The star of Netflix’s new true crime drama The Good Nurse sits down with Stylist’s entertainment editor Christobel Hastings to discuss the challenges of playing a real person, going to nursing school and how the film does true crime differently.
Jessica Chastain is telling me the number one bugbear nurses have with medical dramas. “Supposedly the biggest issue that nurses have with Hollywood is the way the compressions are done,” she explains. “Like, like you’re never supposed to bend your elbows.” She couldn’t have been happier, then, when she got the seal of approval from a nurse for her performance in Netflix’s new true crime drama The Good Nurse. “One of the best comments I got was after Toronto,” she says enthusiastically. “I had a nurse come up to me and say, ‘Your compressions were perfect!’”
Although The Good Nurse finds a home among other more controversial offerings in Netflix’s true crime catalogue, the dramatisation isn’t your typical serial killer fare. Rather than examining what motivated one man to embark on a killing spree, Danish director Tobias Lindholm focuses on how Cullen was able to literally get away with murder for years, much like his TV series The Investigation, which explores the tragic death of the Swedish journalist Kim Wall without once mentioning the name of her killer.
“I talked to him, and I was so pleased with how he wanted to look at the story,” Chastain explains when we meet one early October morning at a London hotel. “It wasn’t fetishising violence and really giving us the full journey of this person who becomes this mass murderer. Instead, he wanted to focus on what stopped it, and celebrate and acknowledge what actually took it down.”
The preparation for the film was nothing if not thorough. Chastain attended nursing school, where she got to grips with mannequins before pulling on scrubs for the procedural scenes. “I mean, day one, it was history of nursing, like, let’s talk about Florence Nightingale,” Chastain says. “We really learned the history of it, we learned the hands-on: how do you give an IV? It made it second nature once I got on set.”
In the film, we find Amy, a single mother and dedicated nurse, stretched to her limits working night shifts at the ICU. Not only is she juggling a demanding job and caring for two daughters, but she’s also struggling with a life-threatening heart condition and needs to work two more months in the job before she becomes eligible for health insurance. It seems like all her prayers are answered, then, when Charlie (Eddie Redmayne), a thoughtful new nurse joins her unit and the pair become close friends. But when a string of patients die under mysterious circumstances and an investigation points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to put her life on the life to uncover the truth.
Given the propensity of the genre to indulge in explicit violence, the film strikes a markedly different note with its subtlety. Chastain was mindful not to ‘Erin Brockovich’ her performance, focusing instead on giving a faithful representation of the real-life Amy. “I had to play it as raw and open as I could and, in some sense, anti-Hollywood – what we would expect from a heroine in a situation like that.” In one scene, she allows the husband of an elderly patient to stay overnight against hospital rules; in another, she cradles the newborn daughter of a patient that, unbeknown to her, has just been killed by Charlie. “So anytime we saw her do something kind, I wanted her to not be making a big deal out of it; I just wanted it to be who she was,” Chastain explains. “I wanted the audience to see her goodness through her actions rather than her demonstrating it.”
The Good Nurse isn’t simply a tense watch because of a serial killer stalking the hospital corridors. Amy’s heart condition is almost a character in itself in the film, threatening to overwhelm her as she tries to turn a comatose patient in bed, climb a flight of stairs or, in one nailbiting moment, deliver chest compressions to a patient that could very well stop her own heart at any moment. While filming her scenes, Chastain wore an earpiece with a heartbeat that Lindholm could control and “jack up” if he wanted to in particularly tense moments.
“I underestimated how physical this part was going to be for me,” she explains. “I really didn’t understand until I was on set. I was running laps in-between takes. I hate exercising.” In that sense, it wasn’t hard to portray the frazzled Amy we see on screen.“My eyes would glass over. That’s something that happens. Things start speeding fast, you get a little sweaty, things that you do that are physically trying to calm yourself down.” The pressure was on too, as Lindholm recruited two dozen nurses, doctors and paramedics to make the performances of his lead stars more realistic. “We were surrounded by real nurses so we really had to look like we knew what we were doing,” she laughs. “Because it’s a way that Tobias can, like, put our feet to the fire. Like, all right you guys, you’re in the scene with this person that’s been a nurse for 40 years.”
In one pivotal scene, Amy meets Charlie in a diner wearing a wire in an attempt to secure a confession. Chastain didn’t think it was real when she first read the script. “Then the more I started investigating and learning and talking to Amy, I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I mean, the whole thing about her wearing a wire? All real.” Given that Loughren was desperate for a heart transplant, Chastain was struck by the way she put her life in peril to assist the investigation. “This idea of, ‘Oh, my gosh – what are we doing?’ This woman who’s already so fragile in her health, we’re now putting her in a situation where she has to appear to be calm and normal and relax her heart,” she says. “It’s shocking to hear the true story of what happened. What do they say, life is stranger than fiction?”
Unbelievable though the story seems on paper, The Good Nurse succeeds in making you invest in Amy and Charlie’s friendship. “I never wanted Amy to feel like an idiot,” Chastain says. “You know, I wanted the audience to understand why she would bring this man… she’d allow this person to be close to her kids and family and to trust him.” If Charlie was a serial killer who was “twirling his moustache” from the get-go, she explains, it would be hard to believe that this was a man that went out of his way to help Amy in times of need. Chastain gives full credit here to Redmayne, who is simultaneously kind, competent and creepily watchable as Cullen. “We all talked as a group, and every scene that we went into, it was like, OK, does this make sense that she would believe and feel safe in the situation, and Eddie was incredible with that – he really kept so much hidden from me.”
The film is equally as compelling in the way it explores the institutional failings of a broken healthcare system. Although he was suspected of harming patients in six hospitals during his career, strict NDAs and doctor-patient confidentiality meant that Cullen was able to continue his deadly run for 16 years. “I don’t know that the medical system is going to change in the United States,” says Chastain. “But I do know that I didn’t hear about Charlie Cullen. I’m a New Yorker. I live on the East Coast. I had no idea who he was when I got the script. And I have to believe that’s because of the system wanting to keep it quiet.”
While the commentary on the healthcare system is damning, The Good Nurse is equally adept at communicating the heroic work of the nurses working within it. “My main takeaway is that the people that take care of us were not taken care of,” Chastain explains. “I mean, we all talked about that, I guess, during the pandemic, and we were all applauding at night, you know – ‘celebrate our healthcare workers’. But it kind of goes away. And then we go back to life and realise, especially in the United States, these are people who are underpaid, overworked, understaffed and underappreciated. It’s shocking the stories that I’ve heard from people in the nursing and medical field and what they do to keep us safe and what they do behind the scenes and how they’re not acknowledged. So that, to me, was a really important thing that I wanted to emphasise, and I hope those who leave the theatre will feel an admiration for what these people do.”
Systemic failures and disturbed individuals aside, The Good Nurse is also a moving tribute to the power of humanity. Although Loughren is no longer nursing, she maintains that it was her kindness towards Cullen that ultimately secured the confession. And while the film holds societies and systems accountable for their failings, Chastain is proud of the way The Good Nurse centres an everyday heroine. “We looked at the courage and the bravery of the one person who was able to stop this on their own, which is, I hope, a really uplifting thing for an audience member to see,” she says. “Because it’s like, oh, she can do it so I can do it.”
After working together so closely on the film, Chastain has built a close bond with Loughren. Every press appearance they do together, she explains, has been very emotional. “Yesterday we were doing a talk and she said something during the Q&A. They asked her what her feelings were when she first saw the film. And she says something so beautiful. She said, ‘I looked at it and it helped me like myself. And I watched it with my daughters and they understood what I did and they were proud of me.’ And to have that reaction is enough. When making a film to get to have that kind of response from this woman, who I think is so extraordinary. And to have her see how extraordinary she is – it’s a beautiful thing to be a part of.”
The Good Nurse is available to stream on Netflix now
Images: Netflix