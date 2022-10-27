In the film, we find Amy, a single mother and dedicated nurse, stretched to her limits working night shifts at the ICU. Not only is she juggling a demanding job and caring for two daughters, but she’s also struggling with a life-threatening heart condition and needs to work two more months in the job before she becomes eligible for health insurance. It seems like all her prayers are answered, then, when Charlie (Eddie Redmayne), a thoughtful new nurse joins her unit and the pair become close friends. But when a string of patients die under mysterious circumstances and an investigation points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to put her life on the life to uncover the truth.

Given the propensity of the genre to indulge in explicit violence, the film strikes a markedly different note with its subtlety. Chastain was mindful not to ‘Erin Brockovich’ her performance, focusing instead on giving a faithful representation of the real-life Amy. “I had to play it as raw and open as I could and, in some sense, anti-Hollywood – what we would expect from a heroine in a situation like that.” In one scene, she allows the husband of an elderly patient to stay overnight against hospital rules; in another, she cradles the newborn daughter of a patient that, unbeknown to her, has just been killed by Charlie. “So anytime we saw her do something kind, I wanted her to not be making a big deal out of it; I just wanted it to be who she was,” Chastain explains. “I wanted the audience to see her goodness through her actions rather than her demonstrating it.”