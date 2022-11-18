It seems one of our favourite Stranger Things stars will be swapping out demogorgons for aliens in the A Quiet Place spin-off, Day One. Come to think of it, the two monsters do look somewhat similar. When Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson arrived on the scene in the fourth season of Stranger Things, he brought down the house in an energetic performance that sent audiences into a frenzy. His wild attitude, rockstar hair and giant doe-eyes shook up the world of Hawkins, and viewers were nothing short of devastated when (spoiler alert) their new fan-favourite met his demise in the Upside Down.

Joseph Quinn starred as Eddie Munson Stranger Things

But, among the hints that he might return in some capacity to the newest season, fans can rejoice in knowing that he is set to hit our screens again in another beloved monster franchise: A Quiet Place: Day One. The Paramount spin-off will also star Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther) and will be written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, the mind behind Pig.

You may also like Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: the writers’ room just revealed 3 emotional improvised moments from the finale

Details are sparse in these early days, but what we do know is that this film will be a spin-off rather than a sequel to the hit horror franchise, and it’s based on an idea from its original creative head, John Krasinski. The spin-off is geared towards setting up a universe that can lay the foundation for several years of A Quiet Place films and projects. According to Deadline, the film is likely to hit screens sometime in 2024. It’s not surprising that a series of films is likely to follow the highly successful 2018 original. Even the sequel, which came out in the midst of the pandemic, managed to score $297 million (£250m) worldwide at the box office. It’s not confirmed if Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who played his on-screen wife in the previous films, will be returning to the screen, but it seems unlikely at this stage. But with Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o already on board, who’s complaining?

Lupita Nyong’o will also be joining the A Quiet Place: Day One cast

Based on the title, we can safely assume that this spin-off will centre around the origin of the noise-opposed aliens and their arrival on Earth. This notion was already touched upon briefly in the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, which began with a flashback to the day when the Abbott family’s life changed forever. In line with the original two films, the studio is also working on the official third instalment to complete the original trilogy, which is set to be directed by and star Krasinski, and likely to be released in 2025. Whatever the newest addition to the A Quiet Place franchise involves, you can be sure that we’ll be tuning in to see how the Stranger Things favourite fits into things. That is, y’know, if he doesn’t get eaten by bats again.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy