Remarkable Women Awards: Joy Crookes wins Musician of the Year

Listening to Joy Crookes’ debut album, Skin, it’s clear to hear just why she’s been making waves in the music scene.

The 23-year-old from south London beautifully blends an eclectic mix of genres, from ska to soul, as she sings passionately about everything from heartbreak to family trauma – and her undeniable talent and plans to shake up 2022 are just part of the reason why she has been named Musician of the Year at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with bareMinerals.

Accepting her award at the ceremony, which took place on Monday 14 March at The Londoner Hotel and presented by Vick Hope, Crookes thanked her mother and grandmother.

“I want to just big up my mum and grandma. They taught me how to be incredibly unapologetic, how to eat food before paying for it at Tesco – which is a serious lesson I’ll have you know.

“But more importantly, they taught me how to fight and they are the strongest women I know. They are so so powerful and they had very few tools handed to them.”

She added: “I’m really proud of myself and my younger self for the shite I went through.”