Julia Garner is no stranger to an iconic character, but it seems her role as petty criminal turned ruthless casino manager Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s thrilling drama Ozark is one that she’ll struggle to say goodbye to.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Garner discussed the emotional toll of the past five years of filming, and the sadness she felt at the end of the series.

Sharing the “really, really hard” experience of parting ways, Garner admitted it was “one of the saddest weeks”. Many of the cast and crew – which include Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Sofia Hublitz – had been a part of the series from day one.