When it comes to TV shows inspired by real life figures, the past few months have seen some truly incredible transformations. We’ve had Lily James’s bombshell makeover as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy, Julia Garner’s turn as the fake heiress Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna, and this week, Amanda Seyfried’s portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout. To the list of look-twice portrayals we can now add Sarah Lancashire, who is swapping darker procedurals in Happy Valley and The Accident for feel-good fare as she takes on the role of iconic chef Julia Child in the forthcoming HBO Max series Julia.

Set to debut at the end of the month, the eight-episode dramedy is inspired by Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the popular cooking-show genre. “Through Julia and her singular can-do spirit, the series explores an evolving time in American history: the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural growth,” reads the official synopsis. “At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic.”

Julia: Sarah Lancashire is taking on the role of Julia Child in HBO Max's new series

Joining Lancashire as the beloved chef is Frasier star David Hyde Pierce, who will play Child’s supportive husband Paul Child. The series also stars Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary), Brittany Bradford (Broadway’s Bernhardt/Hamlet), Fran Kranz (Homecoming) and Fiona Glascott (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald). A bevy of guest stars are also set to appear throughout the series as well, including Isabella Rossellini, Judith Light, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, Jefferson Mays, James Cromwell, and Adriane Lenox.

Julia: David Hyde Pierce as Paul Child and Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child

In the trailer, we see Lancashire as Julia telling her husband: “At this stage of my life, I want to feel relevant.” So, she sets out to promote her cookbook Mastering The Art Of French Cooking, building a name for herself despite negativity from sneering chat show hosts and disapproving executives. When she proposes an educational cooking show to a television network, one producer decides that they need a host with a “more camera-friendly look and a less distinctive sound”. Julia refuses to back down, though. “One of the advantages of looking like me,” she explains, “is that you learn at a young age how not to take no for an answer.”

Julia: Jefferson Mays and Sarah Lancashire in HBO Max's new comedy

Julia’s steely self-belief appears to waver when she finally finds herself herself in front of the camera on the set of The French Chef. As always, Paul is by her side to build her confidence. “If every critic would silence every artist, how dull would the world be then?” It’s not long before Julia finds her stride and TV sets across the nation tune in to watch the popular show. “I hope you had as much fun as I did,” she tells her audience at the end of one show. “Bon appetit!”

The first three episodes of Julia premiere on HBO Max and Sky on 31 March, followed by one new episode each week thereafter.