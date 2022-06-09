Julie Andrews has confirmed that a third instalment of the beloved Princess Diaries films is unlikely. There have been rumours aplenty circulating about the future of the film franchise. Back in 2019, Anne Hathaway confirmed there was a script for The Princess Diaries 3, and earlier in 2017, Meg Cabot, author of the book series that the first film was based on, stated that there was certainly interest in a new film. But it seems as though one of the movie’s leading ladies has sealed the fate of The Princess Diaries once and for all.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to mark her AFI Life Achievement Award, she spoke fondly of The Princess Diaries and especially how it resonates with her younger fan base. But when asked if it was a story she’d want to revisit, the acclaimed actor responded: “I think it would be too late to do it now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever came to pass. And Garry [Marshall, died in 2016] then did leave us.”

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews star as Mia Thermopolis and Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries.

She continued: “[For] especially me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible.” Although we’re sad to hear that Genovia will not be returning to the big screen, Andrews did speak fondly of her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi and said that she took it on because she was drawn to Marshall’s “humour and the understanding of human nature. I think also it was the idea of the story, of course, but he was incredibly generous. “When I first met him – and I had never met him until the role was being talked about – he asked some fabulous questions, like where do you think Genovia is? What do you think Genovia is famous for? I said something idiotic like: ‘The nuns in the country would’ve made lace and exported it, and maybe they’re famous for their very beautiful pear trees and their pears.’ Well, we had pears all over the set and lace costumes. “He embraced what everyone cared to offer.”

Julie Andrews has confirmed that Princess Diaries 3 will not be happening.

If we ever needed a reminder to go back and rewatch Princess Diaries, let this be it. How else are we supposed to ease the pain, after all? While Andrews won’t be returning to our screens as Queen Clarisse, we’ll continue to enjoy the revered actor’s work as the voice of Lady Whistledown in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

