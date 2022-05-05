If you, along with millions of devoted fans across the world, tuned into every fabulous, colourful episode of And Just Like That…, then you’ll know that the absence of one Miss Samantha Jones was a big talking point. In the revival of HBO’s beloved comedy drama Sex And The City, the new storyline saw Carrie reveal that Samantha stopped returning her calls after she no longer needed her publicity services. “She said ‘fine’ and then fired me as a friend,” Carrie reflects mournfully in the first episode.

To the surprise of many fans, though, that wasn’t the last we heard of Samantha in the reboot. Throughout the series, the woman who made up one-quarter of the iconic group popped up in numerous references, including an ongoing text conversation that saw Carrie express a heartfelt desire to chat and another scene in which an elaborate floral wreath was sent in the wake of Big’s sudden death.

The internet has waited with bated breath to see how Kim Cattrall, who played Jones for six years on the original show, would respond to one of the most discussed TV series in recent times. But for months, the actor has kept silent, despite the outpouring of love from her dedicated fanbase. Now, though, Cattrall has spoken for the first time about how the reboot handled her exit. In an interview with Variety for the magazine’s Power Of Women issue, Cattrall revealed that she heard about And Just Like That… like everyone else did – on the internet. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot,” she explained when asked whether there were discussions for her to reprise her role as Samantha. Jones wasn’t surprised about not being invited to join the series, though, after she turned down a script for a never-produced third Sex And The City movie in 2017. “I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did – on social media.”

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City.

Cattrall then expressed disappointment that many of plot points from the reboot, including Big’s shocking death, had been recycled from the scrapped movie. “The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was.” Cattrall went on to say that it was “heartbreaking” that the Sex And The City writers had reportedly planned to feature Samantha receiving inappropriate photos from Brady, Miranda’s teenage son, in the movie. “Why can’t Samantha, who owns her PR company – maybe she had to sell it because of financial woes?” she suggested. “2008 was tough. Some people are still recovering. She had to sell it to some guy who’s wearing a hoodie, and that’s the dilemma she has. “I mean that’s a scenario that was kind of off the top of one of my reps’ heads, and I thought that’s a great idea. That’s a conflict. Instead of an underage boy’s…” When asked if she felt Samantha’s storyline wasn’t progressing, Cattrall added: “That’s an understatement.”

Cattrall was perfectly content to leave behind her role as the iconic PR maven, though. “Can you imagine going back to a job you did 25 years ago?” she continued. “And the job didn’t get easier; it got more complicated in the sense of how are you going to progress with these characters?” Without evolution in her character’s storyline, Cattrall realised it was time to say goodbye. “Everything has to grow or it dies. I felt that when the series ended, I thought that’s smart. We’re not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there’s another movie. And then there’s another movie?” Cattrall added that although she hasn’t watched And Just Like That…, the character that exists in the reboot “feels different than the Samantha that I played.”

Kim Cattrall in Filthy Rich

Despite continued speculation from fans about whether Cattrall will ever return to the SATC world, the actor is adamant that she has closed the chapter for good. “This is exactly what I wished for: to be in different places playing different characters because I’m a character actress,” she explained. “And as difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever — to just say, I’m good. I’m on this track. It was so great working with you. I so enjoyed it, but I’m over here.” The actor added that she found it “powerful to say no”, and move onto pastures new. “That feels powerful, that I’ve left something behind that I’m so proud of. I loved her. I loved her so, so, so much. It’s tough competition. The original show is in all of our imaginations. But for me, it feels clean.”

