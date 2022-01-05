Vanessa Kirby is no stranger to a period drama. Having received acclaim and awards nominations for her portrayal of Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth’s sister, in season one of The Crown, the British actress has also taken roles in adaptations of Great Expectations, Agatha Christie’s Poirot and played Zelda Fitzgerald alongside Nicole Kidman, Colin Firth and Dominic West in Genius. So it’s really no surprise that she’s reportedly signed on to another Hollywood blockbuster, this time in the form of Ridley Scott’s historical epic film, Kitbag, for Apple.

The drama is centered on the French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Joaquin Phoenix, tracking the Frenchman’s rise on the battlefield and in politics, while focusing on the love story between him and Kirby’s character, Josephine. Scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress.

Joaquin Phoenix will play Napoleon Bonaparte in Apple's Kitbag

Scott had originally cast fellow British actress Jodie Comer in the role following their collaboration on The Last Duel, but the Killing Eve star was forced to drop out because of scheduling clashes. Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman, is Scott’s first choice to replace her, as the feature is set to start shooting in Europe later in January for a 2023 release. And if her previous work is anything to go by, we’re already looking forward to Kitbag.

