It seems like only yesterday that we were cry-laughing in the cinema watching Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Rebel Wilson cause chaos in the beloved comedy Bridesmaids. In reality, it’s been ten whole years (yes, really) and even now, we haven’t tired of watching re-runs of the plane scene. While it’s looking unlikely that we’ll get a Bridesmaids sequel any time soon, we won’t have to wait too much much longer to enjoy more glorious humour from its stars, because it’s just been confirmed that the genius screenwriting duo Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are teaming up once more to work on a new Disney project.

According to Deadline, the duo are taking on the story of Cinderella’s notorious stepsisters in a new musical comedy which “reimaginies the classic fairytale from the perspective of the two siblings who didn’t get their happily ever after.” “Spanning from their early childhood through the marriage of their universally beloved stepsister and beyond, we follow Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine as they struggle to uphold their family’s legacy,” the announcement continues. Although Wiig and Mumolo aren’t expected to play the main characters in the as-yet-untitled film, the announcement hints that they could potentially appear in other roles. What’s more, the Oscar-nominated duo will write the screenplay, so we can expect plenty of signature wit and one-liners.

You may also like Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar: watch the trailer for Kristen Wiig’s new film

While there’s no word yet on the release of the new venture, Wiig-Mumolo fans can tide themselves over with the recently released Barb and Star Goes to Vista Del Mar, a brilliantly bawdy comedy which sees the actors play two childhood friends leaving their small hometown to go on a big holiday together for the first time. There’s more Disney action coming to the big screen too when Emma Stone takes on the iconic character of Cruella de Vil in the live action 101 Dalmatians prequel Cruella. Bring on the villains!