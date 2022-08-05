Lady Gaga will star in the next Joker film, but will it repair the damage from the first one?

Gaga was reportedly in early talks to play Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, which also indicated that the project is being developed as a musical.

The news of Gaga’s involvement in the film has caused excitement among fans.

“LADY GAGA CONFIRMED FOR JOKER 2??!!! OMFG A NEW CAREER HIGH IS COMING SHE’S ABOUT TO DOMINATE THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY,” commented one Twitter user, while another said: “Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is some of the best casting DC has done in a while. She’s going to absolutely kill it.”