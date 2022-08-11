It’s always a great day when we receive word that one of our favourite actors is embarking upon a new TV or film project. Take Stephen Graham’s upcoming role in Netflix detective drama Bodies, Hannah Simone’s new comedy series Not Dead Yet or Lauren Lyle’s role in the new ITV murder drama Karen Pirie. It’s arguably even better, though, when an actor who has been away from the land of television makes their return. Recently, Neil Patrick Harris made his long-awaited return to the small screen in Netflix’s gay breakup comedy Uncoupled, while Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is embarking on her first major TV role since 2005 in a chilling series based on a real-life Orphan-esque horror story.

Happily, we can now add Eva Longoria to the list of beloved actors bringing it back to the small screen, as the Desperate Housewives alumni is set to star in a brand new Apple TV+ drama.

Based on Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel of the same name, new six-episode series Land Of Women follows Gala (Longoria), a New Yorker whose life is upended when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties. To escape the criminals to whom her now vanished husband is indebted, Gala, her ageing mother Julia and her college-age daughter move to the same charming wine town in Northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. While the family endeavour to remain anonymous, “starting over with new identities proves complicated while living in a small town where secrets tend to unravel quite easily,” per a description from Deadline.

Eva Longoria will star in Apple TV+'s new series Land Of Women

The series, which is Apple’s first Spanish-language production, also stars acclaimed Spanish actor Carmen Maura (Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown) as Gala’s mother Julia. While there’s no word on a release date just yet, the series is currently in pre-production in Spain and will be made available to viewers in both English and Spanish. Land Of Women will be Longoria’s first full-time TV role since 2016 when she starred in NBC’s comedy Telenovela. The actor has also appeared in shows like Empire, Grand Hotel and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and will next star in and produce Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico on CNN in 2023.