Les Misérables is returning to London in time for Christmas – here’s how to get tickets
After a year of theatre closures and bad news for the entertainment industry, we now know that Les Misérables – The Staged Concert will be returning to London’s Sondheim Theatre just in time for Christmas. Here’s everything you need to know.
Out of all the industries affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the theatre industry has perhaps been the hardest hit. Since theatres closed in March, there’s been little to no action in some of the UK’s most prominent theatres – and with Christmas fast approaching, some theatres have even been forced to cancel their pantomimes.
However, despite all of this bad news, there have been some signs over the last couple of weeks that things might be looking up. In the run-up to Christmas, some productions are slowly getting back on their feet – and the latest show to return to the stage is particularly exciting for musical fans.
Following a West End medley performance last night during the Britain’s Got Talent final, Michael Ball and theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh announced that the Les Misérables staged concert would be returning to London’s Sondheim Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue before the end of 2020.
The news comes after it was announced last week that four socially-distanced concerts entitled The Show Must Go On! Live At The Palace Theatre will take place in London between 13-15 November, consisting of highlights from shows including & Juliet, Come From Away, Mamma Mia!, Dear Evan Hansen, The Prince Of Egypt and Wicked.
Want to get your hands on tickets to see the Les Misérables – The Staged Concert this Christmas? Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Les Misérables – The Staged Concert coming to London?
The concert is returning to the capital for a limited run starting on 5 December 2020, just in time for Christmas.
The shows will run for six weeks, ending on 17 January 2021.
What is the Les Misérables – The Staged Concert about?
Les Misérables – The Staged Concert is a celebration of the show’s incredible music – it follows the same story as the stage show, without the fully-fledged production of the musical performance.
During its first run in December 2019, the show broke box office records and sold out its entire 16-week season. It was also broadcast live in cinemas across the UK.
Speaking about the show’s return to the stage, Cameron Mackintosh said: “The beautiful new Sondheim theatre will re-open its doors so audiences can once again leap to their feet thrilled by Victor Hugo’s timelessly uplifting story of the survival of the human spirit told through Boublil and Schönberg’s amazing iconic score – Let The People Sing. Happy Christmas to us all.”
You can get a taste for the production from the trailer below:
Who is starring in Les Misérables – The Staged Concert?
The six week limited run will see a number of famous faces return to the stage, including Michael Ball as Javert and Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean.
Carrie Hope Fletcher will also reprise her role as Fantine and Matt Lucas as Thénardier (the show’s despised innkeeper).
The show will also feature a company of over 50 actors and musicians.
How will Les Misérables – The Staged Concert accommodate Covid-19 safety measures?
We don’t have too many details about what the individual restrictions might look like, but the Delfont Mackintosh website says that Covid-19 safety measures and social distancing “will be in place front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the building”.
Delfont Mackintosh has also achieved the entertainment industry’s See It Safely mark, which demonstrates their commitment to ensuring their performances comply with the latest guidelines.
As part of this, audience members will be required to wear a face mask throughout the performance (unless exempt), auditorium capacity has been reduced and venues will be thoroughly cleaned before every performance. Tickets can also be exchanged up to 24 hours prior to the performance in case you or someone in your party develops Covid-19 symptoms or are told they have to self-isolate.
Full safety measures and guidelines will also be sent to ticket holders prior to the event to make sure you’re 100% clear on what’s going on.
For more information on the See It Safely scheme, you can check out the Official London Theatre website.
When will Les Misérables – The Staged Concert tickets be on sale?
Soon! The tickets go on general sale at midday on Wednesday 14 October, with the presale happening 24 hours prior.
To access the presale, simply sign up to priority access on the Delfont Mackintosh site.
