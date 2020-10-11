Out of all the industries affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the theatre industry has perhaps been the hardest hit. Since theatres closed in March, there’s been little to no action in some of the UK’s most prominent theatres – and with Christmas fast approaching, some theatres have even been forced to cancel their pantomimes.

However, despite all of this bad news, there have been some signs over the last couple of weeks that things might be looking up. In the run-up to Christmas, some productions are slowly getting back on their feet – and the latest show to return to the stage is particularly exciting for musical fans.

Following a West End medley performance last night during the Britain’s Got Talent final, Michael Ball and theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh announced that the Les Misérables staged concert would be returning to London’s Sondheim Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue before the end of 2020.