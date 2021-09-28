Low lighting. A backdrop of Bowie’s Life on Mars. Bell bottoms and young summer love in the air. Licorice Pizza’s first two minute trailer is somewhat of a teenage dream – and it’s set social media abuzz. Coming from cult favourite director, Paul Thomas Anderson, the film is about “growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973,” according to its official synopsis.

As per Deadline, set in 1973 in the same locale as Anderson’s Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Punch Drunk Love, the new pic stars Alana Haim from the all-sister rock band Haim and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper Hoffman as Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, who play the lead duo, figuring themselves – and one another – out in the Southern California suburbs.

What is the plot of Licorice Pizza?

There is not yet a full synopsis, but from the trailer, it is clear that the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love between Alana Haim’s Alana and Cooper Hoffman’s Gary. While details about Alana’s character aren’t revealed in the clip, we do know that Gary is a child actor who has achieved a relative amount of local fame. “What’s it like being a big time?” Alana asks him in one dinner scene.

Who stars in Licorice Pizza?

Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie also star in the film, with Cooper taking on the role of a Hollywood director who interacts with Hoffman’s character in the trailer by schooling him on the pronunciation of his girlfriend, Barbara Streisand’s name.

What are people saying about Licorice Pizza?

Across social media, fans are already admiring the film’s aesthetic, sharing stills from the trailer. “This looks so awesome,” one fan commented beneath the teaser clip.

“Big Boogie Nights vibe. Looks like a masterpiece,” added another, likening it to PTA’s previous hit.

“I can’t say a word about the plot, but the photography looks AMAZING,” commented a third viewer.

When will Licorice Pizza be available to watch?

The film is due for release in November 2021, though an international date has not yet been confirmed.

