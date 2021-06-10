Lily Allen’s next project will see her take to the West End stage in 2:22 – A Ghost Story
Lauren Geall
The singer songwriter will make her West End debut this summer in 2:22 – A Ghost Story, a new “supernatural thriller” from award-winning writer Danny Robins.
From her frank and honest personality to her talent as a singer-songwriter, it’s no secret that we’re big fans of Lily Allen here at Stylist.
So, when we heard that she would be taking to the stage this summer in a new West End production, it’s safe to say we were intrigued.
The singer will star in 2:22 – A Ghost Story, a new “supernatural thriller” which will open at the Noël Coward Theatre on 3 August. The play, from award-winning writer Danny Robins, will also star Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood.
According to the play’s official synopsis, 2:22 – A Ghost Story follows the story of Allen’s character Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted.
However, her husband Sam (Fraser) isn’t convinced, and the couple has a debate about the fact with their first dinner guests Lauren (Chan) and Ben (Wood). The only answer, they decide, is to stay up until 2:22, the exact time Jenny hears something every night.
“Intriguing, funny and scary, it takes you into one adrenaline-filled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear,” the synopsis reads. “What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?”
Speaking to the news agency PA about the play, Allen said she was excited to show West End audiences how much she loves live performance.
“The live performance aspect of my career has always been the most thrilling part for me, connecting with a group of individuals and the spontaneity of whatever happens on the night,” Allen explained.
“Danny’s play is a brilliant investigation into the ghosts that haunt us and the hows and whys they come to be. It’s everything I love; wit, a meditation on marriage and relationships and family all hinging on a frightening plot.”
A West End production, chilling ghost story and Lily Allen? What’s not to love!
2:22 – A Ghost Story will open at the Noël Coward Theatre on 3 August and run until mid-October. Tickets are on sale (from just £15) now.
