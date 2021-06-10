From her frank and honest personality to her talent as a singer-songwriter, it’s no secret that we’re big fans of Lily Allen here at Stylist.

So, when we heard that she would be taking to the stage this summer in a new West End production, it’s safe to say we were intrigued.

The singer will star in 2:22 – A Ghost Story, a new “supernatural thriller” which will open at the Noël Coward Theatre on 3 August. The play, from award-winning writer Danny Robins, will also star Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood.