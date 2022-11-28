Lindsay Lohan is our friend. Not, y’know, in the real sense. But when it comes to the woman who grew up on screen alongside us, taking us through pre-teen hijinks, high school drama and romantic adventures, then yes, it feels like we know her. Lindsay Lohan has always been around. She first hit the screen in 1996, appearing in the soap opera Another World. It wasn’t long before she then entered Disney’s ranks, with a starring role in The Parent Trap reboot, which skyrocketed her to stardom and made her a household name. Of course, Lohan’s been through it. It’s no secret that the media harassment and consequences of being in the public eye from such a young age affected the star. But she’s recently made a triumphant return in the form of Falling For Christmas. Yet, even if she hadn’t leapt back onto our screens, we still would have always had a place in our hearts for Lohan. So, to pay tribute to LiLo’s comeback, we thought we’d take a look at some of our favourite roles brought to life by one of Hollywood’s finest.

Freaky Friday

2003’s Freaky Friday comes first on our list, for the simple fact that Lohan is the blueprint for grumpy teenage girls everywhere in this movie. This reboot of the 1976 comedy features Lohan as Anna Coleman, a punk-rock anti-social teen who constantly butts heads with her prim and proper mother, Tess. With the latter being played by Jamie Lee Curtis, this film truly is the pairing of two legends. When Anna and Tess switch bodies, chaotic hijinks ensue as they try and get away with living a day as the other person, as well as trying to find a way back into their own bodies. Lohan stuns on equal counts, both as the irresponsible Anna and the high-strung Tess. It’s almost difficult to decide which side of the coin she plays best. Freaky Friday is not only a hilarious farce that showcases the best of both Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, but also a touching story of the turbulent mother-daughter relationship and how they finally come to understand each other after (literally) stepping into each other’s shoes. Freaky Friday is available to stream on Disney+.

Mean Girls

Lindsay Lohan played Caty Heron in the 2004 hit film Mean Girls

Need we say more? Mean Girls hardly needs our sell. After all, it’s one of the most quoted and beloved teen flicks of our time, showcasing culture-shaping performances from not only Lindsay Lohan, but also Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Tina Fey. But we’re going to talk about it anyway. Lohan is the perfect protagonist for this film, playing the fish-out-of-water new girl Cady Heron with such an intensely charming and relatable aura that you can’t help but root for her when she is trying to take McAdams’ Regina George down. Plus, this is easily Lohan’s most quotable film to date. I mean, when was the last time you let 3 October go by without thinking of that line? Mean Girls is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

The Parent Trap

We would be remiss if we didn’t take a moment to pay homage to Lohan’s first star-making role in The Parent Trap. Not just because it’s probably the film we have to thank for bringing her into our lives, but also because it’s a wildly impressive debut for the child actor. Lohan is funny, lovable and full of zest in this film and, to top it all off, she had to do that two times over. Playing both sides of the sisterly twins Hallie and Annie, Lohan flipped between both characters so well that she managed to convince a whole generation that she was part of some sibling actor duo. To this day, I still have my suspicions that there is another Lohan out there somewhere… The Parent Trap is available to stream on Disney+.

Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen

Lindsay Lohan and Alison Pill in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

I will confess that out of all the instalments on this list, 2004’s Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen is possibly my favourite of the bunch. Released the same year as Mean Girls, you could be forgiven for thinking that this film might be the forgotten, dorky younger sister of the two. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen is the dreamy, imaginative story of Lola, who moves from her beloved New York City to the suburbs, where she has to learn to deal with small dreamers, bratty high school Queen Bees and her all-consuming crush on a famous rockstar. This film has it all. Absurd early 00s fashion. Unreasonably over-the-top dream sequences. Adam Garcia. Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen is Mean Girls if it were directed by Baz Luhrmann. And Lohan guides it with a wistful and dramatic performance as the determined Lola. Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen is available to stream on Disney+.

Just My Luck

The appeal of Just My Luck can be easily summed up in the incredible premise. Ashley, played by Lohan, is a young New York woman who seems to be blessed with eternally excellent luck. From being accidentally handed celebrity outfits to bagging dates with cute Manhattan boys, there’s nothing Ashley won’t get. But one night, during a work party, she kisses and accidentally transfers her luck to Chris Pine’s Jake. In return, she gets cursed with his down-and-out ways and goes on a mission to hunt him down to get her luck back. Oh, and McFly is inexplicably integrated into the plot of this movie, as Jake plays the role of their manager. It doesn’t quite make sense, but hey, at least we get a soundtrack that incorporates some of McFly’s best tunes. This is the role that Lohan suits best. We buy her as both a beautiful, wealthy young Manhattanite and equally as a frantic, clumsy comedian. And out of all her romantic counterparts in her filmography, the chemistry between her and Pine is definitely one for the books.

Just My Luck is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Get A Clue

Lindsay Lohan

Another young Lindsay Lohan addition to the list, Get A Clue is perhaps one of the best versions of the ‘kids are actually spies and/or have to save the adults’ genre. Lohan plays Lexy Gold, a wealthy young girl who lives in New York and has an overwhelming wardrobe for a child, who stumbles across a mystery in her own school when a teacher suddenly disappears. Lexi is a budding young reporter for her school’s newspaper, and must work together with her classmates to uncover exactly what has happened to Mr Walker. In terms of young Disney stars, Get A Clue delivers a double whammy with both Lohan and Brenda Song pairing up in this comedy adventure. As a kid, there was nothing more exciting that watching Lohan and Song scuttle around New York against an punchy soundtrack and decadent outfits that made us envious of the Disney wardrobe department. Even now, it still makes us want to stumble upon a mystery of our own. Get A Clue is available to stream on Disney+.

The Holiday

That The Holiday is actually a secret Lindsay Lohan movie is the hill I will die on, thank you very much. Bear with me, because I’m about to explain why one tiny scene in this classic holiday flick not only pushes this film into LiLo territory, but also adds to the already firm brilliance of The Holiday. In the film, Cameron Diaz’s Amanda produces movie trailers for a living. (Which is enough to be able to afford an affluent Los Angeles mansion, I guess.) There is a scene in which we watch one of her trailers in progress, where we are blessed with none other than Lindsay Lohan starring in the trailer of this insanely enticing fake-looking movie. In what looks like a spy-action thriller also starring James Franco, Lindsay plays Rebecca Green, who becomes embroiled in some kind of espionage plot as a result of her mysterious father figure’s past. It’s the perfect gag film plot that one could definitely imagine Lohan starring in. “I never met my father,” she tells James Franco’s character as they run for cover. “Well, at least now you know he was interesting,” Franco quips. We then get treated to clips of Franco firing shots in slow motion, the pair running away from explosions, and perhaps even a hint of some romantic subplot. Let me tell you, I thought this was a real film for years. And, quite frankly, with Lohan playing this skit with the upmost seriousness and dedication, we’re kind of upset that it’s not. The Holiday is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

