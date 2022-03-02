Lindsay Lohan is coming back to our screens in a big way as she signs a major film deal with Netflix.
Mean Girls, The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday. Just some of the well-known films that spring to mind when we think of Lindsay Lohan. But as of late, you’d struggle to put her name to a popular movie.
That’s all set to change, though, as Lohan has just signed a major Netflix deal. The existing relationship between her and the streaming platform has already meant that a new Christmas film is underway.
But a festive-themed romance is not the only thing on the cards for Lohan as this new deal means that two original films will be on their way also.
Could Lohan be trying her hand at a psychological thriller, perhaps? Or a gritty true crime number? Or maybe even a feel-good comedy? No further details on the new movies have been announced so we’ll allow our minds to run wild a little.
What we do know is that her Christmas film – which until recently remained unnamed – is set to drop on Netflix in time for the holiday season this year. We know, we know – it’s far too early to be thinking of Christmas, but Falling For Christmas will mark Lohan’s first acting role in years so the excitement is (understandably) very real.
In the upcoming film, she’ll star as a “newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident,” according to its synopsis.
As for the other two movies that will fall under the canon of new Lohan films, Netflix is keeping those details under wraps.
Netflix’s director of independent film, Christina Rogers, has said of the partnership: “We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her.”
“We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”
Although film details and release dates are yet to be announced, we’ll be sure to update as soon as we know more.
Watch this space.
Image: Getty