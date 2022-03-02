But a festive-themed romance is not the only thing on the cards for Lohan as this new deal means that two original films will be on their way also. Could Lohan be trying her hand at a psychological thriller, perhaps? Or a gritty true crime number? Or maybe even a feel-good comedy? No further details on the new movies have been announced so we’ll allow our minds to run wild a little.

What we do know is that her Christmas film – which until recently remained unnamed – is set to drop on Netflix in time for the holiday season this year. We know, we know – it’s far too early to be thinking of Christmas, but Falling For Christmas will mark Lohan’s first acting role in years so the excitement is (understandably) very real. In the upcoming film, she’ll star as a “newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident,” according to its synopsis. As for the other two movies that will fall under the canon of new Lohan films, Netflix is keeping those details under wraps.

Falling For Christmas isn't the only Lohan movie coming to Netflix – there's another two in the pipeline.

Netflix’s director of independent film, Christina Rogers, has said of the partnership: “We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her.” “We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.” Although film details and release dates are yet to be announced, we’ll be sure to update as soon as we know more. Watch this space.

