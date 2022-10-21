The internet is in uproar over Newsnight’s farewell montage to Liz Truss following her resignation
- Posted by
- Jessica Cullen
- Published
Truss was the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister – and two of Rihanna and Taylor Swift’s most savage songs have soundtracked her exit.
The memeification of Liz Truss’s resignation as prime minister has been nothing short of spectacular.
After serving just 45 days in office – a period in which the Queen died, the pound crashed and Truss’s cabinet seemed to descend into madness – it’s no wonder that the now ex-prime minister’s departure has set off a chain of social media reactions, ranging from the hilarious to the furious.
But the most inspired reaction so far has been Newsnight’s choice of music for a montage depicting Truss’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it term.
The montage, a series of black and white clips of Truss leading up to her resignation, was set to Rihanna’s hit song Take A Bow. An unconventional choice for the BBC news programme, but a hilarious one considering that the lyrics contain savage titbits including “you look so dumb right now” and “the award for best liar goes to you”.
Obviously, Take A Bow’s songwriters StarGate and Ne-Yo did not compose their 2008 banger imagining that it would one day be used to roast an outgoing British prime minister. But in this scenario, Newsnight’s producers seemed to think the shoe fitted.
The BBC wasn’t the only broadcaster to offer a pop song-led homage to Truss. Channel 4’s flagship news programme also provided comic relief in the form of a montage set to Taylor Swift’s Blank Space, which Truss once said was her favourite song (sample lyrics: “so it’s gonna be forever / or it’s gonna go down in flames”). Perhaps if the Swiftie had known the song would be used to soundtrack a series of clips documenting her disappointing reign, she would have picked something a bit less on the nose.
As the UK is left in (yet another) tailspin in the wake of (yet another) failed prime minister, these creatively gutting clips seem to have lifted people’s spirits. They’ve certainly prompted a wave of online reactions from entertained viewers.
Musical montage choices aside, people have other questions about how Truss will be depicted by the media in future:
Some pointed out that Truss’s resignation lined up neatly with another big event for fellow Taylor Swift fans…
Truss announced her resignation as prime minister yesterday after six weeks in office. The shortest-serving PM in British history, she is set to remain in Downing Street until a replacement is found, not by a general election, but through internal Conservative party nominations.
With the new leader likely to be announced on Friday 28 October, we have a week before the blank space left by Truss is filled by our next PM.
Images: Getty