The montage, a series of black and white clips of Truss leading up to her resignation, was set to Rihanna’s hit song Take A Bow. An unconventional choice for the BBC news programme, but a hilarious one considering that the lyrics contain savage titbits including “you look so dumb right now” and “the award for best liar goes to you”.

Obviously, Take A Bow’s songwriters StarGate and Ne-Yo did not compose their 2008 banger imagining that it would one day be used to roast an outgoing British prime minister. But in this scenario, Newsnight’s producers seemed to think the shoe fitted.

The BBC wasn’t the only broadcaster to offer a pop song-led homage to Truss. Channel 4’s flagship news programme also provided comic relief in the form of a montage set to Taylor Swift’s Blank Space, which Truss once said was her favourite song (sample lyrics: “so it’s gonna be forever / or it’s gonna go down in flames”). Perhaps if the Swiftie had known the song would be used to soundtrack a series of clips documenting her disappointing reign, she would have picked something a bit less on the nose.