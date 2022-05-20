Lizzo’s upcoming HBO Max documentary film will chart her journey to superstardom
Truth Hurts singer Lizzo is the latest entertainment star to get the documentary treatment. Here’s what we know so far.
Three-time Grammy award winner. 1.2 million album sales. Guinness World Record holder for the most weeks at No 1 on the US singles charts for a rap single by a female artist.
Yeah, you could say Lizzo is a force to be reckoned with. And now, an HBO Max documentary charting the singer’s rise and rise is in the works.
Lizzo herself announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation in New York that the as-yet-untitled project is set to arrive this autumn.
An official press release about the forthcoming documentary says the film will explore “the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.”
“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max,” she said in a statement. “From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes 10 years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”
The news comes as a slew of entertainment documentaries have been announced across multiple streamers, most notably Netflix’s Jennifer Lopez film Half Time and Disney’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performance, which the singer himself called “the definitive documentary of my career”.
Lizzo’s documentary, however, will also be her second streaming release this year, as it arrives several months after her series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which premiered on 25 March via Prime Video.
And with her recently launched shapewear line Yitty and album, Special, due to be released on 15 July, it seems like Lizzo’s 2022 is shaping up to be Good As Hell.
Images: Getty