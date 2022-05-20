Three-time Grammy award winner. 1.2 million album sales. Guinness World Record holder for the most weeks at No 1 on the US singles charts for a rap single by a female artist.

Yeah, you could say Lizzo is a force to be reckoned with. And now, an HBO Max documentary charting the singer’s rise and rise is in the works.

Lizzo herself announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation in New York that the as-yet-untitled project is set to arrive this autumn.