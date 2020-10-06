Entertainment

Things to do in London: musicals are returning to the stage for a handful of special shows

Hollie Richardson
A series of four special shows, featuring performances from your favourite musicals, are taking place in London in November. Here’s everything we know about them.

The arts has suffered a massive blow in the pandemic. A number of pantomimes have been cancelled, meaning many theatres are coping with big financial losses. And Dame Judi Dench talked about how she fears she won’t see some of her favourite spaces reopen in her lifetime.

But some productions are slowly getting back on their feet. 

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has resumed it’s run of Jesus Christ Superstar with a socially distanced live audience. And Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues, which aired on BBC One in lockdown, are currently playing live at Bridge Theatre. It’s also been announced that Six and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will resume their shows later in the year.

Now, another exciting production has been announced – and it involves some of your favourite musicals.

Four socially-distanced concerts entitled The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre will take place between 13-15 November. The shows will consist of highlights from the musicals you can’t currently see, including: & Juliet, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Mamma Mia!, The Prince of Egypt, Six, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, and Wicked

More acts are also set to join the bill.

Six the Musical
Musicals are coming back to London, including Six.

The shows will provide employment to out-of-work performers and will raise money for theatrical charities, including Acting for Others and The Fleabag Support Fund. Of course, seating capacity in the theatre has been reduced and social distancing will be in place to help keep everybody safe. 

Tickets start from £22.50 and are available from The Show Must Go On website. They’re selling out fast, so make sure you get your hands on a pair.

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women's issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment.