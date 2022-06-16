We’re not saying that we have a favourite streaming service, but Apple TV+ has really ramped it up with some brilliant TV shows recently. In the last few weeks, we’ve been gifted the evocative adaption of The Essex Serpent, the eerie Black Mirror-style drama Severance and the gripping feminist anthology series Roar, proving that the platform is definitely up there with the best of them.

Next week, another top-notch TV show lands on our screens – so if you’re ready for some feel-good energy, scroll this way.

Starring the brilliantly funny Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, Bridesmaids), 10-episode workplace comedy Loot follows billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph), who has a dream life complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht – anything her heart desires. All that is upended when her husband of 20 years betrays her and begins dating a woman young enough to be their daughter. Heartbroken and humiliated, Molly spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder.

But just when she hits rock bottom, she’s informed by the formidable Sofia Salinas (Pose’s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) that she owns a charity foundation and needs to stop generating bad press. With the help of Salinas, her devoted assistant Nicholas and a loveable bunch of new colleagues – who include mild-mannered accountant Arthur and her optimistic, pop culture-loving cousin Howard – Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery, finding that giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

In addition to Rudolph’s happy-go-lucky billionaire and Rodriguez as the hard-nosed executive director of Molly’s non-profit, the ensemble stars Ron Funches (Undateable, Trolls), Nat Faxon (Married, The Connors) and Joel Kim Booster (Sunnyside, Fire Island), Olivier Martinez (Unfaithful) and Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). If the cast and plot has piqued your interest, then you’re going to love the trailer.

The clip gives a preview into the glamorous lifestyle of Molly Novak before her world is ripped apart by her husband’s shocking betrayal. We see Molly furiously confront him about the affair and ask if his younger mistress was born when they graduated college, to which he replies: “Actually, she was one.” After declaring that she wants a divorce, the trailer shows Molly spiralling into a pit of despair. That’s until she receives the phone call from Sofia Salinas inviting her to visit her charity foundation, where she meets a cast of hilarious characters. That’s where the Bridesmaids-esque comedy begins.

“You’re the most famous cheated-on woman on the planet,” declares her new colleague Howard in one hilarious moment. In another exchange with Sofia, Molly opens up about her heartbreak and loss of identity: “I never did the work to find out who I am. It’s really, really scary,” she says, before Sofia bluntly replies, “I’m sorry, I don’t really care about any of that.” “Wow, when I said that to Oprah, she gave me one of the biggest hugs,” Molly wisecracks. We also see Molly on a mission to reinvent herself as a woman with substance after her ex-husband humiliates her on TV. Cue all manner of hilarious adventures and blossoming connections with her work buddies. “Look at us!” she sings to her tough executive director. “Two new besties!” Loot will debut globally with the first three episodes on 24 June on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Friday thereafter.



