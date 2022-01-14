Mark your calendars, Love Is Blind is returning to Netflix for a long-awaited second season.
Cast your mind back, if you can, to February 2020. It was a time of blissful ignorance, before we knew too much about a mysterious virus that would prompt a national months-long lockdown, and when many of us were very much glued to Netflix’s brand new dating show that would soon become a firm favourite among fans.
On Love Is Blind, we watched couples meet, date and eventually get engaged completely sight unseen. It could very easily have been another trashy gimmick, with insincere couplings or dumped contestants being dropped through the floor. Instead, what Netflix gave us was something utterly heartwarming, with what really felt like genuine connections, romances and friendships.
But of course, like love itself, there were ups and downs.
While we swooned over Lauren and Cameron, we held our breath as the Jessica-Mark-Barnett-Amber love square came to a head and our skin crawled at the volatility of Giannina and Damian’s courtship. And of course, who can forget Diamond and Carlton’s poolside showdown?
It was a heartfelt and emotional rollercoaster that saw six couples get engaged, and two make it to the altar. And fans were further delighted to find out in the subsequent reunion and additional After the Altar special released in 2021 that they were both still together and going strong.
So naturally we’re ecstatic to see that the show will be returning for a second season, and that we really don’t have that much longer to wait. Netflix will be streaming the next epic installation of the Love Is Blind experiment just in time for Valentine’s Day.
“The pods are officially open,” declares co-host Vanessa Lachey in the newly released teaser trailer. Cue a host of new single faces stepping into the hallowed ground of the pods searching for love in the most unconventional way
“The whole point is about finding out who we are as people,” shares one contestant in the voiceover. “It’s about getting to know someone’s heart before anything else,” adds another.
And indeed, the teaser promises high emotions, tears, tribulations and a whole lot of love. What more could we want?
Netflix will debut the second season with five episodes on 11 February, releasing four more on 18 February ahead of the season finale on 25 February.
Mark your calendars.
Season 1 of Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.
