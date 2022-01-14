Cast your mind back, if you can, to February 2020. It was a time of blissful ignorance, before we knew too much about a mysterious virus that would prompt a national months-long lockdown, and when many of us were very much glued to Netflix’s brand new dating show that would soon become a firm favourite among fans.

On Love Is Blind, we watched couples meet, date and eventually get engaged completely sight unseen. It could very easily have been another trashy gimmick, with insincere couplings or dumped contestants being dropped through the floor. Instead, what Netflix gave us was something utterly heartwarming, with what really felt like genuine connections, romances and friendships.

But of course, like love itself, there were ups and downs.

While we swooned over Lauren and Cameron, we held our breath as the Jessica-Mark-Barnett-Amber love square came to a head and our skin crawled at the volatility of Giannina and Damian’s courtship. And of course, who can forget Diamond and Carlton’s poolside showdown?