She highlighted some of the things that have been written about her or said since she took the job, including the number flights to Mallorca she has to take and the fact that her salary is often highlighted. She said: “Firstly, Iain [Stirling, her partner and Love Island announcer] has never had attention on money he earns. Why don’t we like women earning money?”

She also hit back against those who criticised her age and said: “I don’t plan to date the islanders! I’m the host. Age means experience and it’s a privilege.”

Monday night’s (6 June) series eight premiere garnered much attention, but overwhelmingly, the online reaction to the show’s return homed in on Whitmore, whose name was trending on Twitter after being widely attacked by Love Island viewers, as well as defended by people who were shocked by other viewers’ apparently short memories.