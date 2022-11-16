Just as we were surrendering ourselves to the mid-week slump, Channing Tatum has swooped in to save the day and blessed us with a new trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance. The third, and final, film in the Magic Mike franchise (following Magic Mike in 2012 and Magic Mike XXL in 2015) is due out next year, so let’s take a look at what audiences can expect from the newest film.

What is Magic Mike? Magic Mike’s Last Dance is the third film of the franchise that focuses on the occupation (aka art form) of male stripping, which focused on the character of ‘Magic’ Mike, played by Channing Tatum. The first Magic Mike film was intended to be a reasonably straight-laced and low-key interpretation of experiences inspired by Channing’s own brief stint as a stripper at the beginning of his career. However, that’s not how it was received. The film was a hit with female audiences around the world, who delighted over the scenes of Tatum, Alex Pettyfer and Matthew McConaughey stripping down to their G-strings. After its success, the creators quickly went to work on a sequel that came out in 2015. Now, a decade after the original film, we are being treated to the next part of the journey in what is set to be Channing Tatum’s final turn as the character.

Channing Tatum will be returning as Mike in the newest film.

What is Magic Mike’s Last Dance about? Well, if you’ve seen the previous Magic Mike instalments, then you’ll know it’s safe to guess that there will likely be stripteases, impressive dance moves, and a lot of Channing Tatum. Mike, who is moonlighting as a bartender after a business deal has gone bust, meets a wealthy Miami socialite who whisks him away to London, where they work together to create a spectacular live performance in a famous theatre. Will Mike be able to whip his new team of dancers into shape to create a show that will throw London into a frenzy? Only time will tell. If you’re thinking that a live Magic Mike show sounds familiar, then you’ve probably walked past the billboard-sized images of six-packs and biceps that grace Leicester Square in London. In fact, the real-life Magic Mike show in London is part of the inspiration in the newest film.

“The movie is sort of a fictionalised procedural on how Mike comes up with the idea of a show,” director Steven Soderbergh told Variety. “And then the obstacles, of which there are many, to trying to realise his vision of what this new thing could be.”

Who’s in Magic Mike’s Last Dance? Naturally, it wouldn’t be a Magic Mike film without Channing Tatum stepping into the dancing shoes of the titular Mike. This time, he will be joined by the ever-magnetic Salma Hayek. Her character is as yet unnamed, but given how heavily she features in the trailer, we can be sure that she will be the driving force behind Mike’s newest creative endeavour. Steven Soderbergh is also returning to continue his collaboration with Tatum, having directed the first blockbuster — a partnership which appears to be important in the world of Magic Mike. “Conversations with Channing about this universe are more complex than a typical actor, director, filmmaker relationship because we co-created this whole thing together,” Soderbergh told Thrillist. “I’m not able to just unilaterally tell him what to do because he created it with me. It’s a conversation.”

Can I see the trailer? Of course! We’ve even taken the liberty of breaking down some of the best moments for you.

Let’s face it: it’s everything we could want from a Magic Mike trailer. Body-popping and slick moves abound, and we even get to see some hints of the palpable chemistry between Tatum and Hayek. Mike meets Hayek’s character while he is bartending, and the two eventually get together for some alone time. Here, Mike seduces Hayek in the only way he knows how: stripping. She flies him to London and Mike finally gets a sneak peak at the theatre where they will be hosting his dancing spectacular. We’re then whisked through a shimmering and explosive montage of Mike training up new dancers and choreographing the routines, as well as glimpses of a dance sequence set under a rain machine. But on top of the breathless action, it looks like the Magic Mike franchise is finally honouring its main demographic with the addition of Hayek. In the trailer, we see her instigating the development of the show, and using it as a way of expressing herself as well as Mike. “I want every woman that walks into this theatre to feel that a woman can have whatever she wants, whenever she wants,” she tells Mike.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be released in cinemas on 10 February 2023.

