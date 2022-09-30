Malala calls out Hollywood’s lack of Asian representation – this is why her words are so important
Katie Rosseinsky
The activist is now making waves in the entertainment world, aiming to spotlight more diverse stories.
Malala Yousafzai has spoken out about Hollywood’s woefully poor track record when it comes to Asian representation on screen.
Speaking at Variety magazine’s The Power of Women event, the 25-year-old activist, who was shot by the Taliban for speaking up about girls’ education nearly 10 years ago, praised series like Never Have I Ever and Ms Marvel for giving viewers the opportunity to “see new faces and hear new stories”, but noted that the entertainment industry still has a very long way to go.
“I know that executives have passed on dozens of quality, equally amazing projects because they thought that the characters or their creators were too young, too brown, too foreign, too poor,” she said.
“Sometimes it feels like they’re saying we just don’t belong here.”
Yousafzai, who founded Extracurricular Productions last year in a bid to spotlight new voices from around the world, explained that in the process of setting up the company, she “learned a lot” about diversity in Hollywood “and much of it was not surprising”.
“I learned that Asian people like me make up less than 4% of leads in Hollywood films,” she said, adding: “Muslims are 25% of the population, but only 1% of characters in popular TV series. Behind the camera, the statistics for Black or brown creators are even worse.”
“Many of my friends are young women of colour,” she then told the audience. “We are watching Ted Lasso, Succession, The Crown, all of it. So please ask yourselves, if we can love these stories, what makes you think that people won’t be interested in ours?”
Yousafzai’s powerful words are an important reminder of just how much work Hollywood has left to do in order to better represent its audiences. The statistics the activist cited are undoubtedly shocking, and other recent studies have presented a similarly bleak picture too.
A 2022 report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, supported by actor Riz Ahmed and his production company Left Handed Films, looked at the first three episodes of the 100 top-rated TV shows in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand in 2018 and 2019, eventually finding one speaking character who was Muslim for every 90 non-Muslims.
More than 30% of the total characters identified were depicted as perpetrating violence, while 37% were criminals.
A 2019 study, which crunched numbers on 100 top-grossing American films from 2010 to 2019 and 124 studio and streaming films from 2017 to 2020, found that 35% of Asian-American or Pacific Islander characters embodied at least one stereotype. In the top US films, female Asian and Pacific Islander characters were objectified more often than female characters of other races, too.
Through her production company’s partnership with Apple TV+, Yousafzai said that she wants to “bring new voices” to the entertainment world, creating films and series that will inspire young women around the globe.
She told Variety that she sees her new venture into Hollywood as an extension of her activism work, explaining: “I’ve been doing activism for more than a decade now, and I’ve realised that we shouldn’t limit activism to the work of NGOs only.
“There’s also the element of changing people’s minds and perspectives – and that requires a bit more work.”
Her upcoming slate of streaming projects certainly proves her commitment to uplifting global voices and spotlighting new stories. She is working on a documentary, produced by buzzy studio A24, about the matriarchal Haenyeo fisherwomen in South Korea, as well as an adaptation of Asha Lemmie’s novel Fifty Words For Rain, about a woman searching for acceptance in Japan after the Second World War.
Also in the pipeline is a film based on Elaine Hsieh Chou’s novel Disorientation, which will be directed by Don’t Look Up’s Adam McKay.
Images: Getty