It’s definitely hard to know exactly what to expect from Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie. After all, she has already taken on the stories of 19th century womanhood in Little Women and the life of a modern day teenage girl in Lady Bird – how will she tell, and likely revolutionise, Barbie’s story? According to Margot Robbie – whose female-focused production company LuckyChap is helming the project – the overarching aim is to subvert expectation. “All we can say is whatever you’re thinking, it’s not that,” she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“People immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’” she added. “But our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’” She also opened up about the importance of honouring the Barbie fanbase while making the movie, as well as “provoking a thoughtful conversation”.

