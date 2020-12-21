The Hollywood star has encouraged fans to prepare to be surprised when it comes to the film’s Barbie world, as well as opening up about the importance of female voices in the film industry.
It’s definitely hard to know exactly what to expect from Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie. After all, she has already taken on the stories of 19th century womanhood in Little Women and the life of a modern day teenage girl in Lady Bird – how will she tell, and likely revolutionise, Barbie’s story?
According to Margot Robbie – whose female-focused production company LuckyChap is helming the project – the overarching aim is to subvert expectation.
“All we can say is whatever you’re thinking, it’s not that,” she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
“People immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’” she added. “But our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’”
She also opened up about the importance of honouring the Barbie fanbase while making the movie, as well as “provoking a thoughtful conversation”.
Robbie also talked about her reasons for forming LuckyChap with two friends and her now partner Tom Ackerley, particularly the overall lack of desirable roles for women and the low numbers of female directors and writers in Hollywood.
“The conversation started because I was like, ‘I keep picking up scripts, and I never want to play the girl, I just want to play the guy.’ And I can’t be [the only one]. There are brilliant actresses who aren’t getting amazing roles,” she said.
“And beyond that, you look at the statistics of male versus female directors, male versus female writers, etc., and there’s so much to be done. You can’t just sit there and do nothing when you hear those stats.”
Robbie is also reportedly set to star in a female-fronted Pirates Of The Caribbean movie, written by Birds Of Prey’s Christina Hodson.
LuckyChap is also responsible for upcoming female revenge thriller Promising Young Woman – directed by The Crown’s Emerald Fennell – which is due out in cinemas in February 2021.