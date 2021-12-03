Octave-spanning singer, pop culture icon, tabloid diva: whatever the words ‘Mariah Carey’ bring to mind, you need hardly to be one of her devoted ‘Lambs’ to know that she is a bona fide legend. Thirty years in the limelight, 19 number one hits, and a colossal voice that can flit from a whistle to a full-chested belt in a matter of seconds have secured the pop star an untouchable legacy. But Carey is nothing if not committed to her craft, and even after all this time, the long-term pop fandom can always rest assured that something new is just around the corner.

Such is the case with her new Apple+ TV show, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. Following in the footsteps of her hugely popular Magical Christmas Special in 2020, the superstar has returned for a second Christmas special with the streaming platform, inviting viewers around the world to share in the holiday spirit.

Back in my bedroom, the only soundtrack I’m listening to is the clock ticking slowly on my wall. Outside, it’s beginning to grow light. Dawn breaks, and there’s still no word of Mariah’s whereabouts. Five hours pass by, and just when I’m beginning to give up hope, I’m abruptly given a 10-minute warning for my interview. I throw off my blanket, check my reflection, and navigate my way into another digital waiting room. Then, suddenly, the Queen of Christmas appears on my screen.