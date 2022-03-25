A living personification of the term ‘multi-hyphenate’, Grammy award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has recently been making waves in the wider entertainment industry. As well as being an extremely talented musician, Megan has gone on to be an entrepreneur, philanthropist and has even starred in Netflix’s Good Girls. Following her signing of an exclusive first-look contract with Netflix just a few months ago in December – a deal that saw her legion of loyal fans react in the best possible way – Megan is now set to be the focus of an upcoming documentary.

The yet-to-be-named docuseries will consist of multiple parts and comes from production company Time Studios and her management Roc Nation.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is getting her own documentary.

Now, it’s time for her life and career to be the focus. A press release about the project promises that it will cover personal as well as career milestones, stating that it will “touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career”. The docuseries will mix rare archival footage and fresh video content to chart the rapper’s rise from a viral freestyling phenomenon to a pop culture sensation.

Speaking about the documentary, Time Studios co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds said: “We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

Nneka Onuorah will be directing the upcoming Megan Thee Stallion docuseries.

The documentary will also be directed by Nneka Onuorah, who has most recently been at the helm of Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrrls, the dance competition series that premieres on Prime Video today (Friday 25 March). Onuorah’s HBO film Legends Of The Underground is currently nominated for a GLAAD Award for best documentary and her other credits include the hybrid scripted documentary comedy series The G Word, which is also executive produced by Barack Obama, for Netflix. While no platform has been set for the series, we’ll be sure to update as soon as we know more. Watch this space.

