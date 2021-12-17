Megan Thee Stallion has just signed an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix and we’re excited
Grammy award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has just signed an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix. Here are the details and the best reactions to the news so far.
From winning Grammy’s, making fiercely catchy hits and getting a new degree – is there anything Megan Thee Stallion cannot do?
Now, the Grammy award-winning rapper has just signed an exclusive first-look contract with Netflix in what is the first of its kind for any rapper and the streaming platform.
Stallion, who is behind hit singles such as Body and featured on Cardi B’s WAP, is no stranger to the TV screen. She has appeared in hit comedy series Good Girls and also featured in Sarah Cooper’s Netflix comedy special, Everything’s Fine alongside Helen Mirren and Danielle Brooks. Now, Stallion will be creating herself and will be working on her very own Netflix series.
Could it be music-related? A comedy? A drama? While those details are currently under wraps, we do know that Stallion is a woman of many talents so the possibilities are endless.
Announcing the news, Stallion said: “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix.
“Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”
Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix, added: “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”
The internet was, of course, excited about the partnership news with many taking the time to acknowledge all her recent accolades:
Megan is proving to everyone that she’s a multifaceted force to be reckoned with and we love that for her:
“Power move after power move” is the way one user put it and we agree:
A lot of fans have been quick to reference Stallion’s love of anime as being a possible Netflix avenue to go down also:
What we do know though is that this is brilliant news for the star and the streaming platform.
We can’t wait to see what they come up with.
Image: Getty