From winning Grammy’s, making fiercely catchy hits and getting a new degree – is there anything Megan Thee Stallion cannot do?

Now, the Grammy award-winning rapper has just signed an exclusive first-look contract with Netflix in what is the first of its kind for any rapper and the streaming platform.

Stallion, who is behind hit singles such as Body and featured on Cardi B’s WAP, is no stranger to the TV screen. She has appeared in hit comedy series Good Girls and also featured in Sarah Cooper’s Netflix comedy special, Everything’s Fine alongside Helen Mirren and Danielle Brooks. Now, Stallion will be creating herself and will be working on her very own Netflix series.

Could it be music-related? A comedy? A drama? While those details are currently under wraps, we do know that Stallion is a woman of many talents so the possibilities are endless.