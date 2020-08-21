Why did Megan Thee Stallion have to show her gunshot wounds to be believed?

In the week she was celebrating becoming the first female rapper to top the Rap Songwriters Chart – for her chart-topping single WAP with Cardi B – Megan Thee Stallion has had to defend herself against accusations of lying about gunshot wounds inflicted on her when she was injured on the night of 12 July.

The history-making singer, who has also broken the record for the largest ever streaming debut and the first female rap collaboration to debut at number one, had shown the gunshot wounds on her feet in a post on Instagram – which has now been deleted.