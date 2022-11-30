This week’s episode of Archetypes has an apt title: Man-ifesting A Cultural Shift. Appropriate not only because a cultural shift is exactly what Meghan and her guests have been trying to instigate with their frank discussions on women’s issues, but also because this final episode of the podcast series shines the spotlight on male guests.

Rather than sitting down with her usual go-to subjects, fellow notable women, Meghan extends a microphone to three significant men in media: Trevor Noah, Andy Cohen and Judd Apatow. This surprising shift came from none other than Meghan’s husband, Harry, with the prince offering some words of advice that caused her to think about changing up the format for an affecting final episode. “It was important to us that women have a space to share their authentic and complicated complex and dynamic experiences to be heard and to be understood,” Meghan said. “But through that process it also occurred to me, and truth be told at the suggestion of my husband, that if we really want to shift how we think about gender and the limiting labels that we separate people into, then we have to broaden the conversation.” It’s an interesting concept, especially for a podcast that up until now has aimed to amplify the voices of other women and keep the conversation in-house. But there is certainly value in this change, especially when we look at the selection of guests. Andy Cohen, most famously known as the executive producer for The Real Housewives reality show phenomenon, and Judd Apatow, a noted comedy director and screenwriter, have both made their careers by working with stories and plots that involve women.

Andy Cohen is the executive producer behind The Real Housewives show.

Meghan acknowledges the influence of her guests, describing them as: “Men who have been behind some of the most successful movies and TV shows but also who are part of cultural conversion in such an impactful way.” In some cases, during moments in The Real Housewives and in some of Apatow’s films, women are often the butt of the joke. So by offering a conversation and allyship, Meghan takes a step towards moulding the media and society into a more empathetic approach.

The at-first perplexing connection between Meghan and The Real Housewives is made clear during the duchess’s conversation with Andy Cohen, who goes so far as to ask whether she is still as much of a fan as she previously was back during the time when she was an actor working on Suits. “I guess the million-dollar question is, do you still watch The Housewives? This is what we’ve been dying to know,” Cohen asks her, to which Meghan replies: “Well, I will tell you the truth. I stopped watching The Housewives when my life had its own level of drama that I stopped craving…” Andy then concludes on her behalf: “Other people’s.”

Meghan Markle, who starred in Suits, spoke to Andy Cohen about the world of television.

Her conversation with Cohen tackled the inner workings and morals of reality television and the conglomerate that The Real Housewives series has developed into. At one point, Cohen shares a piece of advice he once gave one of the stars. “Do not get tripped up about what people are saying about you because it’s good one day and bad the next, and you can’t live or die by that. You just have to worry about being yourself and being a version of yourself that you can be comfortable with putting out there,” he says. Meghan pointed out that this advice could be applied to everyday lives, not just the mentality of reality stars. Authenticity seems to be a key thing for her when it comes to labels and tropes that are pushed onto women. “Well, that’s just a really good piece of advice in general, whether you’re on a reality show or not,” she replies. “I think most people can sniff out inauthenticity.”

This episode marked the finale of Meghan's Archetypes podcast

Another interesting discussion between the two harked back to a previous Archetypes episode, and focuses on a particularly controversial term for women. “I was doing an episode purely on the B-word,” Meghan tells Andy. “But most of the women I spoke to had very little issue with the word because it’s so oversaturated that it’s almost diffused. And instead they were saying, what is charged for them, is how easily women are being called ‘difficult’.” Andy then reveals that the word ‘bitch’ was banned on The Real Housewives set. “We’ve had a weird relationship with the B-word on The Housewives. We had a housewife that wanted to use it in her tagline,” he then explains, referring to the famous taglines spoken by the housewives that appear at the beginning of the show. “And the women who ran Bravo said, ‘We don’t want the B-word in the show open.’” Andy then explains that the women in the show began to take the word back, using it as an empowering term, in a similar way that Queer Eye did with the word ’queer’. At the episode’s conclusion, Meghan reflects further into what she learned during the recording process. “I feels seen,” she tells us. “I had never considered that in using my voice, I would feel seen. But I do. And so much of the feedback throughout this season from women is that they feel seen as well. As we heard today, that men see our experience differently now too. They see us.”

Meghan did not say if the Archetypes podcast would return with another season in the future. Although, given the expanse of brilliant and fascinating guests she has hosted and the touching and poignant conversations that have taken place, you can be sure that we’ll be tuning into whatever she has lined up next.

