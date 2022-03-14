Mel B has been named the winner of the Fearless Future Award at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with bareMinerals. Spice Girl, singer, girl power symbol: Mel was the teenage icon for millions. But she is now equally known as a vocal advocate for women’s rights and has been outspoken about the “epidemic” of domestic violence. In her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest, she wrote about the physical, sexual, verbal and financial abuse she had experienced, and hid, at the hands of her ex-husband. As a patron for Women’s Aid, she has candidly shared her personal experiences in order to help and support others, and earlier this year received an MBE for services to the domestic violence charity.

Following the murder of Sarah Everard in March 2021, Stylist launched A Fearless Future, an initiative that aimed to challenge the attitudes that underpin, encourage and tolerate male violence against women and girls in our society. With the support of more than 60 activists, academics, specialist organisations, politicians and public figures, it has continually called on the UK government to fund an ongoing, high-profile, expert-informed public awareness campaign about male violence against women and girls. The award celebrates those that use their platforms to support and advocate for other women, so Mel is a natural honouree. Accepting her award at The Londoner, Mel said: “I don’t take this award just for me. It’s for every woman and every survivor I’ve spoken to that makes me feel like I’m not crazy because the recovery when you leave any kind of abuse – I still feel the pain of that every single day. “This is for the ladies that don’t have a voice. My story is their story and their story is my story.”

For more on the winners and the awards check out the Remarkable Women Awards hub here.

