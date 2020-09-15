When Meryl Streep signs up for a film, you know it’s time to get excited. Her bloodcurdling scream in the last year’s Big Little Lies was enough to remind us of the reasons behind her iconic status in the industry. But when Ariana Grande is confirmed for the same project, it’s enough to cause hysteria.

That’s is why our interest well and truly piqued when we heard the news that Streep and Grande have joined the cast for Netflix’s new musical: The Prom. And they’re not the only big names causing a stir around the film. Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman (who of course co-stars alongside Streep in BLL), James Corden and Awkwafina are just a few other stars working on The Prom, too.