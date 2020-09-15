What is Netflix’s The Prom about?

The adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical will be helmed by Ryan Murphy (Pose, Hollywood, Glee, Feud).

Dee Dee Allen (Streep) plays a Tony award winner who teams up with Barry Glickman (Corden) to work on a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt.

After terrible reviews, the pair decide to champion a cause to resurrect their careers, with the help of fellow Broadway stars Angie Dickson (Kidman) and Trent Oliver (Andrew Rannells).

They find Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman ), a high school senior who isn’t allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom because of homophobic school policies in her hometown, and decide to help her.

Keegan-Michael Key is Streep’s love interest, Principal Hawkins; and Washington stars as Alyssia’s mother, Mrs. Greene.