The Prom: Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman’s new Netflix musical is coming in time for Christmas
- Hollie Richardson
Meryl Streep plays a washed-up Broadway star who decides to champion LGBTQ+ rights in Netflix’s highly-anticipated musical The Prom. Here’s everything we know so far, including the mega cast, plot and release date.
When Meryl Streep signs up for a film, you know it’s time to get excited. Her bloodcurdling scream in the last year’s Big Little Lies was enough to remind us of the reasons behind her iconic status in the industry. But when Nicole Kidman (who of course co-stars alongside Streep in BLL) is confirmed for the same project, it’s enough to cause hysteria.
That’s is why our interest well and truly piqued when we heard the news that Streep and Kidman have joined the cast for Netflix’s new musical: The Prom. And they’re not the only big names causing a stir around the film. Kerry Washington and James Corden are just a few other stars working on The Prom, too.
What is Netflix’s The Prom about?
The adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical will be helmed by Ryan Murphy (Pose, Hollywood, Glee, Feud).
Dee Dee Allen (Streep) plays a Tony award winner who teams up with Barry Glickman (Corden) to work on a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt.
After terrible reviews, the pair decide to champion a cause to resurrect their careers, with the help of fellow Broadway stars Angie Dickson (Kidman) and Trent Oliver (Andrew Rannells).
They find Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman ), a high school senior who isn’t allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom because of homophobic school policies in her hometown, and decide to help her.
Keegan-Michael Key is Streep’s love interest, Principal Hawkins; and Washington stars as Alyssia’s mother, Mrs. Greene.
When is Netflix’s The Prom released?
The Prom was due to hit Netflix in autumn 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on things. However, Murphy has just announced a released date – and it’s just in time for Christmas.
Sharing a first-look photo of the movie’s artwork on Instagram, the director captioned it: “On 11 DECEMBER, let Netflix take you to THE PROM you didn’t get this year.”
We only have a couple of months to wait. Given that Christmas probably isn’t going to be quite the same this year, we have a feeling that a musical starring Streep is just to thing to brighten up the festivities.
