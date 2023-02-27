Michelle Yeoh made history as she became the first Asian woman to win a SAG Award in the female actor in a leading role category – and she delivered a powerful acceptance speech to match the importance of the occasion.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once lead dedicated her win to Asian girls around the world, while honouring the long, bumpy road she took to get to this momentous point.

“I think if I speak my heart will explode,” said Yeoh. “SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understands what it is to get here. Every one of you know the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs.

“But most importantly we never give up. I thank you. This is not just for me, this is for every little girl who looks like me.”