Michelle Yeoh delivers beautiful SAG Awards acceptance speech dedicated to “every little girl that looks like me”
- Posted by
- Ellen Scott
- Published
Michelle Yeoh delivered a powerful speech – complete with some swearing – as she accepted the award for female actor in a leading role.
Michelle Yeoh made history as she became the first Asian woman to win a SAG Award in the female actor in a leading role category – and she delivered a powerful acceptance speech to match the importance of the occasion.
The Everything Everywhere All At Once lead dedicated her win to Asian girls around the world, while honouring the long, bumpy road she took to get to this momentous point.
“I think if I speak my heart will explode,” said Yeoh. “SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understands what it is to get here. Every one of you know the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs.
“But most importantly we never give up. I thank you. This is not just for me, this is for every little girl who looks like me.”
She then paused… and swore, which is extremely relatable. After that, a shout-out to her mum.
“This is not just for me,” Yeoh continued. “This is for every little girl that looks like me. Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. We want to be seen, we want to be heard, and tonight you’ve shown us that it is possible, and I’m grateful. And my mom will be eternally grateful to you!”
This win comes hot on the heels of another big award for Yeoh’s role as Evelyn – and another excellent speech.
The actor took home a Golden Globe last month, and refused to leave the stage as music began to play her off, instead persisting with a speech about her 40-year career in Hollywood.
“I’m just gonna stand here and take this all in,” she said. “Forty years, not letting go of this. It’s been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today, but I think it’s worth it. I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true… until I got here. I came here and was told, ‘You’re a minority,’ and I was like, ‘No that’s not possible.’
“And then, someone said to me, ‘You speak English?’ I mean, forget about them not knowing Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Asia, India. And then I said, ‘Yeah, the flight here was about 13 hours long so I learned.’
“As time went by – I turned 60 last year – I think all of you women understand this, as the days, years, numbers get bigger, the opportunities get smaller as well.
“I probably was at a time where I thought, ‘Come on, girl. You had a really really good run. You worked with some of the best people… it’s all good.’
“Then along came the best gift: Everything Everywhere All At Once. I was given this gift of playing this woman who resonated so deeply with me and with so many people. At the end of the day, no matter what universe she was at, she was just fighting for love, for her family.
“This is also for all the shoulders that I stand on, all who came before me, who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with me forward.”
Oscar next?
Images: Getty