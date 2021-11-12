One of our favourite deep-dive podcasts being turned into an exciting new TV series is always music to our true crime-obsessed ears – and we’re in luck.

As Variety announced, Ruth Wilson will take on the role of “The Godmother” Anna Genovese is a new HBO true crime series, Mob Queens, about the famed mafia mother.

Written by Lena Dunham and directed by The Wire and Boardwalk Empire’s Dennis Lehane, the limited series centres on Genovese, the second wife of infamous New York crime boss Vito Genovese and is based on the popular Stitcher podcast of the same name, hosted by Michael Seligman and Jessica Bendinger.