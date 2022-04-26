It’s not every actor that can take on a dark, complicated or devilish character and serve up a performance that makes you root for the antihero more than a lovable protagonist. Jodie Comer as Russian assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve, definitely. Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag, 100%. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones. Iconic, we think you’ll agree. Regardless of the reasons for their dysfunction, complicated female characters are dominating in TV and film right now. Give us a woman with complex moralities and motivations, and sure enough, the ratings will soar. And one actor who is no stranger to plumbing the depths of the soul for a captivating character is Christina Ricci.

One of the biggest stars of Showtime’s smash hit series Yellowjackets, Ricci – who has just been submitted for the supporting actress drama category at the 2022 Emmy Awards – has built quite the legacy over the years for playing characters with dark sensibilities. There was her role as Selby, the girlfriend of serial killer Aileen Wuornos, in the terrifying biopic Monster. There was her performance as a notorious axe murderer in The Lizzie Borden Chronicles. Then, of course, there’s the cult character of Wednesday Addams, which secured her teen icon status. Truly, if there’s a call for the quirky and macabre, Ricci always delivers. Now, the actor is set to enthral us with a cinematic narrative in the upcoming horror film Monstrous.

Monstrous: Christina Ricci stars as Laura in the new horror

Billed as a glossy, twist-filled and unforgettable thriller, Monstrous sees Ricci take the lead as Laura, who relocates with her seven-year-old son Cody to a remote lakeside home after escaping an abusive relationship with her ex-husband. But even in their idyllic new sanctuary, it doesn’t take long for evil forces to disturb the peace. Threatened by the possibility of their abuser’s return, the family also find they have another, bigger and more terrifying monster to deal with; one that will test both their mental health issues to the limit. In a brand new trailer for the movie, we see Ricci as a 50s housewife embarking upon a new life with Cody in the countryside, before a chilling supernatural force begins to terrorize them. We think you’ll agree that this clip alone will make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up:

Alongside Ricci’s Laura, Santino Barnard stars as Cody. As the movie appears to be predominantly focused on the relationship between the pair, there’s just a handful of other cast members: Colleen Camp (Die Hard With A Vengeance), Don Baldaramos (Suburbicon), Lew Temple (The Devil’s Rejects) and Carol Anne Watts (Obsessed With The Babysitter). Judging by the trailer, the movie looks set to follow in the footsteps of horror films such as The Babadook as it questions whether the monstrous force is real or a figment of the imagination rooted in long-standing trauma. Whichever it turns out to be, we’ll be first in line when it premieres in cinemas on 13 May.